This $13 Moisturizer Evens Out Skin & Soothes Dry Flakes Within a Week, According to Shoppers

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Summer is here and it’s time to get our skin in shape. We’re digging the glazed donut skin trend at the moment, but it takes the right products to achieve this extra glowy complexion. Lucky for you, we found a gel moisturizer that can get the job done in a flash: the Sorbet Skin Moisturizer , which is exclusively sold at Walmart.

Skin Proud’s Sorbet Skin Moisturizer looks like pink jelly and coats your face in the most delicious, thirst-quenching way. It contains a hyaluronic acid complex for locking in moisture, glycerin for delivering hydration and rose flower water for soothing skin. Sounds like the perfect trio of ingredients for achieving dewy skin like Hailey Bieber .

The lightweight, oil-free gel moisturizer will have your skin glowing in no time and five-star reviewers agree it really works.

“After trying this stuff for a week, my skin type has evened out, the dry areas don’t itch, no flaking, it’s just the best,” wrote one shopper.



Skin Proud Sorbet Skin Moisturizer $12.97


“My skin is super glowy and hydrated. You don’t get any stickiness at all,” raved another shopper. “My skin feels silky smooth but with a glow.”

The gentle moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. Simply apply it in both the morning and evening after your go-to serums and eye cream.

“My face still felt moisturized the next day with no sign of dry patches. Skin looks hydrated, soft and healthy even after the first use, very impressed,” wrote a third five-star reviewer.

Apply this jelly-like formula all over your face and neck for a quick way to give your skin some much-needed hydration; it’s sure to leave your skin so plump this summer and beyond.

StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna's baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the "Umbrella" singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ." Rihanna and A$AP's little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they've sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He's a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González Amid His Divorce From Lisa Bonet—Here’s How ‘Serious’ They Are

Click here to read the full article. Met on set. Jason Momoa and Eiza González are dating! The Aquaman star and Ambulance actress are reportedly together while working on their upcoming film together, Fast X. A source confirmed to People on May 16, 2022, that Jason and Eiza are currently seeing each other. "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X. He's quite busy and he's in a good place." Though the two have just started dating, the source assures that they enjoy each other's company. "They're both busy with work but are having...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can't tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Sensitive Skin#Skin Tones#Skin Types
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
CNET

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential. We all want our hair to be as shiny...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you're more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you're going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who's stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don't have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you'll...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they're expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they're about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let's take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth ‘Banned’ Harry & Meghan From Taking Photos of Her With Lili During Their 1st Meeting—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Gatekeep queen. Queen Elizabeth banned Lilibet photos from being taken. The British monarch met with her great-granddaughter during her Platinum Jubilee. However, she forbid photos of her and her namesake together. An insider told The Sun on June 7, 2022, that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were denied photos of the long-awaited meeting. "Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting." The Queen met with Lilibet during a private lunch after The Trooping of...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
