Virginia Beach, VA

Cox wins another one-goal contest, scoring late in overtime to advance to state championship game

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Cox players celebrate after defeating Deep Run in overtime during Friday's Class 5 semifinal boys soccer game at Riverside High. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

C.J. Vakos scored a game-winning goal earlier this season in a Beach District victory over Princess Anne.

On Friday, Vakos’ latest heroics were far more meaningful — as evidenced by the raucous welcome the senior received when he came to the postgame huddle.

Vakos scored in the closing minute of the second overtime to lift Cox to a 2-1 victory over Deep Run in a Class 5 boys soccer semifinal at Riverside High School.

The Falcons (14-4-1) earned a spot in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Briar Woods High in Ashburn against Riverside — a 6-2 semifinal winner over Kecoughtan.

Vakos scored on an assist from Mikey Farmer as Cox avoided a golden-goal overtime and possible penalty kicks.

“This one feels a lot better than that one,” Vakos said, comparing his game-winners. “ A lot better.”

Cox will play in the program’s first state title game since winning back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. The latest trip came after a fourth consecutive one-goal game and the Falcons’ sixth one-goal victory of the season.

Farmer scored midway through the second half before Deep Run, located near Richmond, got the equalizer 15 minutes later from Sandoval Vogt.

“We’re always going to the last minute,” Vakos said. “Coach [Eric Blackmore] always tells us to push to the last minute because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Added Blackmore, “We’re a resilient bunch. We played tough teams, and those are the moments where we’re playing our best soccer. You can tell in the mentality and the concentration.”

