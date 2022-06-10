ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 3, Afternoon Session

By Sam Neumann
 4 days ago

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Day 3 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Friday, June 10. Here are our notes and observations from the afternoon session of Friday’s Swinney Camp.

  • One of the most impressive athletes out there Friday afternoon was Yulee (Fla.) three-star safety Landon Hale (pictured above). We’ve maintained that Hale is an offer candidate and he certainly looked the part. After making an unofficial to Oklahoma and Florida, Hale’s at Clemson Friday-Sunday.
  • Hale was accompanied by his parents, as well as his brother, Rylan. The younger Hale brother is listed by recruiting services as a tight end, but we can tell you that Clemson, as well as several other programs, wants him to work out at the linebacker position. That’s exactly where Rylan was working out during the afternoon session.
  • Landon will be making an unofficial visit to the United States Naval Academy come next week to see and then take an official visit to Harvard.
  • TCI recently spoke with Landon and you can read more about him and his recruitment here: article
  • The most noticeable prospect out there was Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene. He was easy to spot and definitely was the most dominant guy out there. His body type was just different from the rest of the defensive linemen out there.
  • Greene was probably the most impressive prospect we saw out there Friday. It’s no wonder that 247Sports considers him to be the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class of 2024.
  • TCI learned that The Loomis Chaffee School’s (Windsor, CT.) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith and 2024 four-star edge Jacob Smith were both at Clemson for the first time today. We will have more on the two brothers who were on campus for an unofficial visit Friday.
  • Jerod (6-3, 240) is pegged by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 8 defensive lineman and nation’s No. 55 overall prospect regardless of position in the 2024 class, while 247 considers Jacob (6-5, 225) to be the No. 7 edge rusher and the nation’s No. 72 overall prospect.
  • As we reported earlier, both Navarre (Fla.) 2024 four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton and Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.) 2023 three-star wide receiver Donielle “Nuke” Hayes will be on campus today. Though, they won’t be arriving until later this afternoon and will be practicing tonight.

