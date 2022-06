Two people have died as the result of an accident occurring at a construction site this morning (Tuesday, June 14th) in Floyd County, Georgia. As members of the Floyd County Police Department, and other emergency personnel, arrived at 4716 Old Dalton Road shortly after 9:00 – they found two people suffering serious injuries; according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton they were both pronounced dead a short time later.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO