A teenage Chick-fil-A employee was shot when police say an argument with a delivery driver about a pick-up order escalated to gunfire. The driver, according to police, claimed he needed a second milkshake included in his pick-up order and refused to show store employees his receipt. After circling the restaurant, police say the driver fired a shot though the entrance that struck the employee in the knee. He was later arrested by Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO