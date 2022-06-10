ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

'We won’t ever have Jesse back' | Family of man shot under Eastex Freeway in 2019 say guilty verdict, sentence will never be enough

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a man who was killed after a 2019 shooting are happy the person accused of the murder will spend years in prison, but feel it will never be enough. Martin Pettway was sentenced to 46 years in prison on Friday for the...

