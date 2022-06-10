ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Empire State Weekly: Evaluating education efforts

By Solomon Syed
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148rCc_0g7CFGFA00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re reviewing the measures and action taken by the state to support school districts across the state. Solomon Syed sits down with Brian Fessler, the Director of Governmental Relations for the New York State School Board Association.

Fessler weighed in on the enhanced school funding secured in the state budget, noting the 3% minimum boost in foundation aid for each district. They also discuss the continued pause on the state-mandated evaluations for teachers and principals.

This week Solomon was also joined by New York State Department of Health Deputy Director Johanne Morne to discuss the recent study on maternal mortality in New York. It’s the first report to come out from the state’s Maternal Mortality Review Board (MMRB) and Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Advisory Council (MMMAC). Morne details the findings of the report and the state’s continued focus on reproductive rights and reproductive health.

MORE: News from the NYS Capitol

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1HgW_0g7CFGFA00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State School#Empire State Weekly#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

New York’s new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— After the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Senator Kevin Thomas sponsored a bill that will raise the age to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic gun and would require a permit to do so. “It’s the same that we have with the pistol permit,” explained Thomas. “They are going to check […]
LAW
NEWS10 ABC

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his support Tuesday for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement, boosting momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. The Kentucky Republican said he hoped an outline of...
KENTUCKY STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Illinois Democrat Sean Casten announces 17-year-old daughter’s death

(The Hill) – Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) on Monday evening announced that his daughter, Gwen Casten, had died. “This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time,” Casten tweeted.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy