Minot International Airport receives $2 million from FAA

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council Race had five candidates for three seats, the three incumbents, and two newcomers. Darrik Trudell pulled out of the race early, after the ballot was finalized. Out of the remaining four, the projected three winners are Paul Pitner, Mark Jantzer and Lisa Olson, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
MINOT, N.D. – A 24-year-old student pilot suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed shortly after departure at Minot International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Investigators with the patrol said that around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, the pilot of a 2007 Cessna 172N single engine...
MINOT, N.D. – The deadline is approaching for landowners to post their property electronically. Landowners who participate in the hunting season need to produce print material and digital content prior to the hunting season that begins in August. For new hunters, you will be able to search for hunting...
MINOT, N.D. - Voters in the Magic City have elected Tom Ross as the new mayor of Minot. Ross received just over 43% of the votes, according to the unofficial results. Ross announced his run for office earlier this year saying it was time for a change and was ready to bring a new era of leadership to Minot.
MINOT, N.D. – Two months after a blizzard damaged Minot State University’s air-supported dome, the school is asking for help. The MSU Athletic Department is seeking volunteers from the Minot community including heavy lifting and unscrewing bolts, said a spokesperson for the department. Volunteers will work four-hour shifts...
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Your News Leader is keeping a close eye on the county commissioner election for Ward County. There are four candidates and voters are asked to pick two. John Fjeldahl is the lone incumbent in this race and has served on the commission since 2006. Alan...
WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of farmers across the country continues to steadily decline, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. But while some farmers are closing up shop, one North Dakota couple decided to start up their own farm for the first time. Every day from sunrise...
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - Minot Air Force Base held its first-ever “Boots and Babies,” an event aimed at helping moms in uniform from pregnancy to infancy. U.S. Military women and spouses can have a challenging time being at a new base usually far away from family and friends with a small support system, especially during pregnancies.
MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader spoke each of the three Minot mayoral candidates. Here is a profile on each of them. Incumbent Shaun Sipma was first elected Mayor of Minot back in 2018. He has served as an alderman elected at large from 2017 to 2018 and as...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Another Minot mayoral candidate received money for their campaign fund from local businesses. Tom Ross had a handful of donations from businesses that added up to $2,500 in funding. In an update to the account, the names and addresses changed, but the amounts stayed the same.
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are warning the public about a man and a woman trying to sell fake gold jewelry. Police say over the weekend the pair told the victims they were heading to California but needed gas money. The scammers were selling a fake gold ring for...
MINOT, N.D. – The three Amur tiger cubs born at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in March are leaving the den, the space they have known since birth. The cubs received their second round of vaccinations earlier this week, along with a brief exam. With everyone in healthy shape, zoo...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Primary Elections are Tuesday and Your News Leader will keep you up to date on the latest numbers for races across the state. In the city of Minot, there are three big races we are keeping a close eye on. First up is the mayoral race,...
MINOT, N.D. - Crops are in the ground, summer is here, and First District Health Unit in Minot is cautioning people to be proactive against West Nile virus. The disease crops up in summer and fall. It’s spread by infected mosquitoes. In 2021, 30 North Dakota residents were infected...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806/Mandan Avenue Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 29th Annual Buggies and Blues took place Sunday in Mandan, and members of the community turned out to enjoy classic cars and food. For owners of classic cars, it was a golden opportunity to display their hard work. ”Yeah, it makes you feel good,” said...
MINOT, N.D. – The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College unveiled its Fours Sisters Garden Greenhouse this week. The greenhouse was built as a community project to help connect the community and students with native agriculture. The project was funded through the NDSU extension office. The college’s president said she hopes...
MINOT, N.D. – Country music superstar Toby Keith will no longer be performing at this fall’s Norsk Høstfest, following his announcement that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. The news prompted Keith to cancel his remaining tour for 2022 to focus on his health. Festival organizers commented...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Braves are in search of a new head coach after Stephen Weston resigned on Monday morning. Weston helped lead the team to their first semifinal appearance and third-place finish a few weeks ago. Overall, he had a 36-31-8 record with the Braves. The search...
