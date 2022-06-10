Minot International Airport receives $2 million from FAA

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council Race had five candidates for three seats, the three incumbents, and two newcomers. Darrik Trudell pulled out of the race early, after the ballot was finalized. Out of the remaining four, the projected three winners are Paul Pitner, Mark Jantzer and Lisa Olson, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

MINOT, ND ・ 7 HOURS AGO