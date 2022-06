At a special meeting to be held this Wednesday, the Weatherly Area School Board will vote on the 2022-23 budget. At May’s voting meeting, the board approved a preliminary $15,754,839 with a 1.1-mill tax increase - to cost about $41 per household. The budget, however, was underfunded even with the tax increase, but there were other possible income streams not possible to put a number to then.

WEATHERLY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO