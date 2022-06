The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO