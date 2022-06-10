Evacuation warning issued following structure fire near Coarsegold in Madera County

A structure fire prompted an evacuation warning for an area of Madera County near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino on Friday.

The warning was sent out by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office just before 2 p.m. and covered the 46000 and 47000 blocks of Road 417 in Coarsegold, just northeast of the casino and near Madera County Fire Department Station 8.

According to the warning there was potential threat to life and property. Residents were urged to monitor the situation and be ready to leave immediately.

According to scanner reports, one structure was destroyed and power lines were down. The fire was expected to be contained at around 3 to 3.5 acres.