Evacuation warning issued following structure fire near Coarsegold in Madera County

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A structure fire prompted an evacuation warning for an area of Madera County near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino on Friday.

The warning was sent out by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office just before 2 p.m. and covered the 46000 and 47000 blocks of Road 417 in Coarsegold, just northeast of the casino and near Madera County Fire Department Station 8.

According to the warning there was potential threat to life and property. Residents were urged to monitor the situation and be ready to leave immediately.

According to scanner reports, one structure was destroyed and power lines were down. The fire was expected to be contained at around 3 to 3.5 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qplcs_0g7CDKqU00
Screenshot from alertwildfire.org.

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

