My name is Trickster, and I am a 13-month-old male Hound/Manchester Terrier blend looking for my furever home! I weight about 55 pounds. My favorite thing to do is to play fetch and chase with my toys and running around the yard to get all of my energy out! Playing with my human is my favorite thing to do. I would love an active home that will take me for hikes and runs, that way when I am tired out, I can cuddle with you and go to sleep. I am still working on my housetraining, but I walk very well on a leash already so that will be a big help! I would do great as the only dog in the family, but I love all people and would even do well with a single adult.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO