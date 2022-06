A man sitting in his pickup truck in Mid-City was yanked from the vehicle by a carjacker Monday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking at the intersection of South Murat and Banks streets at around 5:14 p.m. They said that after the carjacker pulled the victim from his gray 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plate RRG7708, he fled in the vehicle.

