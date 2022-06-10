ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

My Name Is Leon review – a small miracle of child’s-eye-view TV

By Ellen E Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xI5Ur_0g7CD7SI00

Child’s-eye view TV – especially the kind made for adult audiences – should be approached with caution. It’s been clear ever since Kevin started eyeing up Winnie on The Wonder Years that the cringe potential is just too great. Happily, this one-off drama for BBC Two has sidestepped all the usual quicksand traps of sentimentality and nostalgia, to tell a touching story that wise souls of all ages can appreciate.

My Name Is Leon is based on Kit de Waal’s 2016 debut novel about a nine-year-old Birmingham boy separated from his family – in particular his adored baby brother Jake – by adult decisions he barely understands. De Waal brought a wealth of personal and professional experience to her book: she grew up in the area, with a mother who fostered children, and she later worked for years in family law, even writing training manuals on fostering and adoption. It would have been understandable, then, if de Waal had opted to adapt My Name Is Leon herself.

Instead, this 89-minute screen version has been further enriched by the involvement of other, new-to-TV talents with relevant personal backgrounds. The screenplay is written by Shola Amoo, the writer-director of 2019’s phenomenal independent film The Last Tree , which drew on his own childhood stint in foster care. The director is Lynette Linton, playwright and artistic director of London’s Bush theatre, who, like Leon, is mixed-race with a Black Caribbean father and a white mother.

Together they have managed to evoke the unsettling sensory experiences of childhood: strange faces with unreadable expressions hoving into focus, snatches of adult conversation caught through doors left ajar. But also the delights: a bike ride with sunlight flickering through tree branches overhead, action figures so well-loved they could almost come alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMwce_0g7CD7SI00
Malachi Kirby as Tufty in My Name Is Leon. Photograph: Ben Gregory-Ring/BBC/Douglas Road Productions

There are no special effects in this realist drama, but still, it has a magic to it. My Name Is Leon is the kind of small miracle that only blossoms when multiple creative minds are tending it, and there’s a similar “It takes a village … ” moral at the heart of Leon’s own story. After their mother has a mental breakdown, Leon and baby Jake pass first into the care of a neighbour, then a social worker (Shobna Gulati; always a comforting presence), who in turn places them with foster mother Maureen (Monica Dolan). And when Jake is adopted and Maureen falls ill, Leon finds himself being looked after by Maureen’s abrasive, child-hating, straight-out-of-Roald-Dahl sister Sylvia (Olivia Williams).

Yet for all the adults passing in and out of his life, no one is able to explain to Leon why he keeps being separated from everyone he cares about. As Leon heartbreakingly intuits, race has something to do with it, and it’s at the local allotments where Leon’s real eduction on this aspect of 1980s Britain begins. There, he hangs around with a group of tenants, including West Indian elder Mr Johnson (a cameo from exec producer Lenny Henry, who also voiced the audiobook) and gruff Irishman Devlin (Christopher Eccleston, sadly underused). Leon’s key relationship, though, is with Tufty (Malachi Kirby), a charismatic Jamaican who, having experienced a family separation of his own, becomes a father figure.

In between planting seedlings and weeding the vegetable beds, Tufty answers Leon’s questions on police brutality, racial prejudice and Black protest movements. When Leon suggests he’s more of a brown colour, Tufty sets him straight: “Trust me, star, people out there; they see Black. It doesn’t matter what you think.” (Kirby must be something of an expert on these matters by now, having also played Darcus Howe in Steve McQueen’s 2020 film Small Axe: Mangrove ).

If we were watching a children’s film, this is the point at which plucky Leon would somehow scrabble together the money for an inter-city train fare and set off on an adventure to find Baby Jake, accompanied only by his trusty action figure, Sergeant Smith. But thanks in large part to a movingly unaffected lead performance from young newcomer Cole Martin, My Name Is Leon never loses its grounding in reality. Instead, like Lynne Ramsay’s Ratcatcher or Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight , it finds in the child’s perspective a non-judgmental clarity that adults may lack. Leon knows – always knew – that you have to fight for the people you love. And you have to keep fighting, even when victory feels a long way off.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Grace Jones review – eerily unchanged artist has us all slaves to her rhythm

Grace Jones appears on stage at the Royal Festival Hall in silhouette: a long, impossibly lean figure in an enormous hat, framed in an oblong of white light at the top of a flight of stairs. It could be an image from A One Man Show, the 1981 tour and subsequent “video album” that was the dernier cri in arty pop cool 40 years ago: a series of beautifully staged, strikingly lit vignettes with the besuited Jones a perfectly poised figure at their centre.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Monica Dolan
Person
Shobna Gulati
Person
Lynne Ramsay
Person
Malachi Kirby
Person
Lenny Henry
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Variety

Films Boutique Boards Dystopian Eco-Fantasy ‘White Plastic Sky’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Films Boutique (“Lunana, a Yak in the Classroom”) has boarded “White Plastic Sky,” the animated feature debut of Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó, the duo behind the critically successful shorts “Les Conquerants” and “Leftover.” A dystopian eco-fantasy, “White Plastic Sky” is set in a near future, where the last humans live in an artificial dome with a very high price for survival: At the age of 50, they are implanted with a special seed turning them into a tree that will provide oxygen and food for the community. A young man, Stefan, supports...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Bbc Two#Kit De Waal
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on her recent family adventure. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a carousel of stunning pictures featuring herself, husband Chandler Powell, their 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and a couple of friends from their recent trip to Tasmania, Australia on Instagram Sunday, captioning the post, "Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share."
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy