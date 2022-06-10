ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Sheriff's Deputy Who Killed Mother and 2 Daughters After Running Stop Sign, Charged With Homicide

 4 days ago

Rockell Ward

A sheriff’s deputy has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide after running a stop sign and crashing into another car, killing a mother and her two adult daughters.

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was on her way to check on a stopped car. The vehicle owner was reportedly having car troubles. She was traveling at 73mph and did not have her emergency lights on.

Pelletier’s police cruiser crashed into the 2012 Toyota sedan. Stephania Dantzler, 53, and her daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams, were also in the vehicle.

Deputy Emily Pelletier

All three women died.

“There’s no doubt about the facts, I think we all agree on the facts,” Sheriff Kristen Graziano said during a press conference. “She ran a stop sign and collided with, hit the vehicle that was driven by Shanice. She struck the vehicle, there’s no doubt about that.”

Graziano added that after learning that the South Carolina Highway Patrol had completed its investigation into the crash, she was troubled when she saw the accident report, which did not implicitly state that the Dantzler family was not to blame for the crash.

“We knew that hours after the accident, and it bothered me and it troubled me a little bit that that information was not relayed on the piece of paper,” she said.

“I also believe that speed was a contributing factor,” she declared. “I don’t know the exact speed yet, we don’t have that information, but I know that it, based on what we saw, and I think we all agree on speed was a factor in this particular incident. These facts are undisputed, there’s absolutely no question about that. That has not changed.”

Pelletier is charged with three counts of reckless homicide. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Comments / 179

Daieba Aroob Muhammad
3d ago

She was speeding, ran a stop sign so she should take responsibility for her actions. She killed three people so now it's time to do her jail time.

Reply(14)
109
Bhig Tea
4d ago

Stop Skirting around trying to cover up for officer. She was speeding. period. Factors are in your computerized vehicle Blackbox. Deputy should be charged. R.I.H

Reply(5)
91
Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago

As much as I hate to say this I think some of you guys just cannot read!. Did no one read that this Deputy went to what is considered pretty much a non-emergency 73 miles an hour running a stop sign without siren or lights??? ... Some of you out there going to say you just can ignore that this person this so-called Deputy doesn't needs to be locked up??? ... Because that was beyond careless in a position that this individual holds! ... Please some of you go back and read this again before it happens to you or someone you care about!!! 😡🤬😡

Reply(1)
27
Crime & Safety
