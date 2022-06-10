Sheriff's Deputy Who Killed Mother and 2 Daughters After Running Stop Sign, Charged With Homicide

Rockell Ward

A sheriff’s deputy has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide after running a stop sign and crashing into another car, killing a mother and her two adult daughters.

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was on her way to check on a stopped car. The vehicle owner was reportedly having car troubles. She was traveling at 73mph and did not have her emergency lights on.

Pelletier’s police cruiser crashed into the 2012 Toyota sedan. Stephania Dantzler, 53, and her daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams, were also in the vehicle.

Deputy Emily Pelletier

All three women died.

“There’s no doubt about the facts, I think we all agree on the facts,” Sheriff Kristen Graziano said during a press conference. “She ran a stop sign and collided with, hit the vehicle that was driven by Shanice. She struck the vehicle, there’s no doubt about that.”

Graziano added that after learning that the South Carolina Highway Patrol had completed its investigation into the crash, she was troubled when she saw the accident report, which did not implicitly state that the Dantzler family was not to blame for the crash.

“We knew that hours after the accident, and it bothered me and it troubled me a little bit that that information was not relayed on the piece of paper,” she said.

“I also believe that speed was a contributing factor,” she declared. “I don’t know the exact speed yet, we don’t have that information, but I know that it, based on what we saw, and I think we all agree on speed was a factor in this particular incident. These facts are undisputed, there’s absolutely no question about that. That has not changed.”

Pelletier is charged with three counts of reckless homicide. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.