Parents call on Gov. Hochul to provide more mayoral control in schools, nix smaller classrooms

Parents and student advocates gathered outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office Tuesday to voice their support for extended mayoral control in city schools.

The protestors are asking the governor to veto a bill that would require smaller classrooms in schools. Under this mandate, approximately 13,000 teachers would need to be hired – something that the protestors believe will only lead to significant cuts in school programs.

Meanwhile, the group is also urging Gov. Hochul to veto a bill that gives Mayor Eric Adams two years control of the city’s public school system, and instead are pushing for four years of mayoral control.

The governor is expected to make a decision on the mayoral control bill by the end of the month.