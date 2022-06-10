Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Click here to read the full article.
Third year’s the charm.
For the first time in three years, the Fragrance Foundation held its annual awards in-person in New York at the David H. Koch Theater on Thursday. The event, which boasted north of 800 attendees, attracted executives from every major player in the booming fragrance category, as well as suppliers, retail partners and founders.More from WWD
- Art-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi
- Photos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'
- Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022
The awards’ hosts included Naomi Watts, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu, Mario Lopez, Fragrance Foundation president Linda Levy and chairman Jerry Vittoria. The lineup introduced honorees ranging from major winners, including Tom Ford and Gucci, who each took home three product awards, respectively, to indie brands like The Maker and D. S. & Durga.
It was a big night for Parfums Christian Dior as well — the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned beauty behemoth took home an award for Sauvage Elixir, and that scent’s perfumer, François Demachy, won the lifetime achievement perfumer award.
Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette was inducted into the Fragrance Foundation’s Hall of Fame, given the retailer’s long-running success in the category.
Billie Eilish’s fragrance , created by Parlux, nabbed two awards, as did Burberry’s new men’s pillar, Hero.
Here, the winners of the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards .
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury: Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury: Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige: Hermès H24 Eau de Toilette
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury: Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige: Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes
Fragrance of the Year, Popular: Billie Eilish Eilish
Fragrance Hall of Fame: Tom Ford Black Orchid
Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year: Acqua di Parma Smart Home Diffuser w/ 3 discs Luce di Colonia, Buongiorno & Fico di Amalfi
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year: Tom Ford Ébène Fumé
Indie Fragrance of the Year: The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum
Packaging of the Year, Luxury: Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum
Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular: MCM Eau de Parfum
Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s: D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What is Everywhere
Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s: Burberry Hero
Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print or Digital: Town & Country, Notes from the Underground by April Long
Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year: Billie Eilish Eilish
Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year: Burberry Hero
Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection : NEST New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Home Fragrance Collection
FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:
EXCLUSIVE: MCM Debuts First Fragrance With Inter Parfums
How Sarah Curtis Henry Marries Heritage and Relevance
Comments / 0