Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards

Third year’s the charm.

For the first time in three years, the Fragrance Foundation held its annual awards in-person in New York at the David H. Koch Theater on Thursday. The event, which boasted north of 800 attendees, attracted executives from every major player in the booming fragrance category, as well as suppliers, retail partners and founders.

The awards’ hosts included Naomi Watts, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu, Mario Lopez, Fragrance Foundation president Linda Levy and chairman Jerry Vittoria. The lineup introduced honorees ranging from major winners, including Tom Ford and Gucci, who each took home three product awards, respectively, to indie brands like The Maker and D. S. & Durga.

It was a big night for Parfums Christian Dior as well — the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned beauty behemoth took home an award for Sauvage Elixir, and that scent’s perfumer, François Demachy, won the lifetime achievement perfumer award.

Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette was inducted into the Fragrance Foundation’s Hall of Fame, given the retailer’s long-running success in the category.

Billie Eilish’s fragrance , created by Parlux, nabbed two awards, as did Burberry’s new men’s pillar, Hero.

Here, the winners of the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards .

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury: Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury: Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige: Hermès H24 Eau de Toilette

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury: Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige: Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes

Fragrance of the Year, Popular: Billie Eilish Eilish

Fragrance Hall of Fame: Tom Ford Black Orchid

Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year: Acqua di Parma Smart Home Diffuser w/ 3 discs Luce di Colonia, Buongiorno & Fico di Amalfi

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year: Tom Ford Ébène Fumé

Indie Fragrance of the Year: The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum

Packaging of the Year, Luxury: Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum

Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular: MCM Eau de Parfum

Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s: D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What is Everywhere

Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s: Burberry Hero

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print or Digital: Town & Country, Notes from the Underground by April Long

Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year: Billie Eilish Eilish

Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year: Burberry Hero

Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection : NEST New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Home Fragrance Collection

