ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards

By James Manso
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpMZN_0g7CCkdT00

Click here to read the full article.

Third year’s the charm.

For the first time in three years, the Fragrance Foundation held its annual awards in-person in New York at the David H. Koch Theater on Thursday. The event, which boasted north of 800 attendees, attracted executives from every major player in the booming fragrance category, as well as suppliers, retail partners and founders.

More from WWD

The awards’ hosts included Naomi Watts, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu, Mario Lopez, Fragrance Foundation president Linda Levy and chairman Jerry Vittoria. The lineup introduced honorees ranging from major winners, including Tom Ford and Gucci, who each took home three product awards, respectively, to indie brands like The Maker and D. S. & Durga.

It was a big night for Parfums Christian Dior as well — the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned beauty behemoth took home an award for Sauvage Elixir, and that scent’s perfumer, François Demachy, won the lifetime achievement perfumer award.

Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette was inducted into the Fragrance Foundation’s Hall of Fame, given the retailer’s long-running success in the category.

Billie Eilish’s fragrance , created by Parlux, nabbed two awards, as did Burberry’s new men’s pillar, Hero.

Here, the winners of the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards .

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury: Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury: Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige: Hermès H24 Eau de Toilette

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury: Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige: Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes

Fragrance of the Year, Popular: Billie Eilish Eilish

Fragrance Hall of Fame: Tom Ford Black Orchid

Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year: Acqua di Parma Smart Home Diffuser w/ 3 discs Luce di Colonia, Buongiorno & Fico di Amalfi

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year: Tom Ford Ébène Fumé

Indie Fragrance of the Year: The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum

Packaging of the Year, Luxury: Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum

Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular: MCM Eau de Parfum

Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s: D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What is Everywhere

Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s: Burberry Hero

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print or Digital: Town & Country, Notes from the Underground by April Long

Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year: Billie Eilish Eilish

Consumer Choice,  Men’s of the Year: Burberry Hero

Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection : NEST New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Home Fragrance Collection

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

EXCLUSIVE: MCM Debuts First Fragrance With Inter Parfums

How Sarah Curtis Henry Marries Heritage and Relevance

Beauty Executive Moves at Tom Ford Beauty and MAC Cosmetics

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday. The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Palm Angels X Missoni CollectionFront Row at Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020 The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino at Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits in France. The award-winning actress turned heads in her bright hued look by Valentino from the brand’s spring 2022 collection at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris on Monday. Hathaway wore a vibrant yellow three-quarter sleeve collared shirt dress that was unbuttoned at the waist to show off her matching shorts. She styled her hair in an updo to show off her statement necklace from Bulgari, for which she is an ambassador.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of Ariana DeBose's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Jason Wu
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Louis Vuitton
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Sparkles Like a Rock Star in Plunging Chanel Jumpsuit & Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ Screening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristen Stewart made a big splash last night in New York on the red carpet of her new film “Crimes of the Future.” Stewart walked the red carpet in a sequined jumpsuit, turning heads for the big day. The Chanel jumpsuit was low-cut and long-sleeved with a high collar. The star is a long-time friend of Chanel, creating a strong partnership with the brand while giving it a newfound edge and swagger. The trouser...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Brings the Glam in Dramatic Ombré Ruffled Gown For AFI Life Achievement Awards with Blake Shelton

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani was the belle of the ball at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Luxurious” singer was joined on the red carpet with her husband Blake Shelton. The star-studded affair honored beloved screen legend Julie Andrews, who known for her iconic roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Marry Poppins.” Stefani looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that had firm straps and a plunging scooped neckline. The striking statement of her outfit came...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Masters the Sleepwear Trend in Romantic Silk Slip Dress and Gold-Dipped Stilettos on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Click here to read the full article. Miley Cyrus looked to sleepwear for inspiration for her latest talk show appearance, arriving in silky style for an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City. While appearing on the show, Cyrus wore a peachy silk slip dress. With a scalloped hem and tulle bustier top, the piece was intently reminiscent of a luxe nightgown. Topping it off were silky bra-like straps and a delicate bow for further romantic inclinations. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble was finished with a string of diamonds and gold huggie hoop earrings. The singer’s outfit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soleil#Acqua Di Parma#Wwd Art Inspired#Rtw Spring#D S Durga#Lvmh#Macy S Inc#Hall Of Fame
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Suit Comes Split Down to the Navel With Soaring Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart’s casual style is getting a luxe boost for the Cannes Film Festival. Below, we’re breaking down all of her grunge-meets-glam outfits, from day to night. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress stepped out for a photocell for drama “Crimes of the Future,” which she stars in alongside Lea Seydoux, Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen. For the occasion, stylist Tara Swennen dressed Stewart in a preppy Chanel outfit with vintage roots: a red-and-white long-sleeved plaid take on the label’s staple wool tweed suits, featuring branded patches, white piping and silver buttons. For a daring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Gives Mom Jeans a Cali-Girl Twist With Graphic Shirt & Slip-On Sneakers

Sofia Richie brought a California-cool take to mom jeans while heading to the hair salon. The recently engaged model was spotted strolling to said salon in Los Angeles, wearing a white T-shirt. Punctuating her casual top was a graphic print with punchy blue, red and yellow tones. The shirt was tucked into a light blue pair of high-waisted “mom jeans,” giving Richie’s outfit a ’90s spin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Footwear News

Charlize Theron Goes Back to Basics in Leather Pumps and New Black Hair at CTAOP 2022 Summer Block Party

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron elevated wardrobe staples on the red carpet for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)’s 2022 Summer Block Party on Saturday. The annual event, held at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, raises awareness for Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured a “Jurassic World: Dominion” screening, as well as a Wyclef Jean performance and a star-studded guest list including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lauren Conrad and Jordana Brewster. Theron arrived on the red carpet in a nonchalant ensemble, featuring a white button-down shirt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated June 13 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, an abundance of beauty brands are expanding their array of products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead. With the assumption many will be basking under the sun this summer, brands are launching skin care and makeup essentials such as sunscreen and highlighter, including favorites like Supergoop and Beautyblender.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Celebrity beauty brands are also adding more to their product lines. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for one, is adding a hydrating lip...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Dave Kimbell on Ulta Beauty’s Boom

In an increasingly chaotic world, Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty, is a paragon of optimism. During an exclusive interview with WWD, words like “dynamic,” “resilient,” “optimistic” and “engaged” dominated his conversation — and why not?. One year into...
RETAIL
WWD

This New Fashion Podcast Promises to Tout the ‘Fabulousness’ of Wearing More Vintage

Click here to read the full article. After closing her eponymous vintage store last year amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Charlotte Dallison turned to writing and podcasting. The Melbourne-based vintage style expert is ready to unveil her latest project Tuesday, which is a podcast appropriately titled “Chez Charlotte Vintage.” The first episode is available for preview on Apple, before hitting Spotify and Google Podcasts.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “In the podcast, I speak with a range of aspirational creatives, with enviable vintage wardrobes, about their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain wore custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards, continuing her relationship with the brand. The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet Sunday night at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall wearing a custom gown from the design house. Chastain’s light pink duchesse satin gown featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with Gucci High Jewelry earrings in white gold with pink sapphires and diamonds from the house’s Hortus Deliciarum Collection.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Influence Matters: Anna Golka-Yepez Talks Her Viral Maximalist Fashion TikTok Videos

Click here to read the full article. Maximalist fashion influencers are a growing niche of content creators on TikTok, and 31-year-old Anna Golka-Yepez is one of the many influencers spearheading the movement to embrace eclectic dressing. The Washington-based influencer joined TikTok last spring to share her maximalist style, but has been documenting her fashion journey since 2014 on her blog, called Here for the Fashion, when she was studying abroad in London and taking a fashion design course.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Golka-Yepez saw...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

WWD

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy