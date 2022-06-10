ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Son Charged With 82-Year-Old Mother's Killing 4 Years After Disappearance

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives determined that the mother was deceased based on evidence obtained throughout the investigation that dragged on for over three...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Sandra Young
4d ago

the investigators did not decide to go back there and check, no credit to the investigators. I like how people like to take credit for something they didn't find. the people living in the house found it wow give credit where credit is due

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Armed Florida man who allegedly held girlfriend hostage killed by SWAT member

WIMAUMA, Fla. (TCD) -- A murder suspect who barricaded himself inside a shed while allegedly holding his girlfriend hostage was reportedly shot dead. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8, shortly before 12 a.m., deputies responded to the 5600 block of Center Street to a report of a homicide. Upon authorities’ arrival, the body of a deceased male was located "with upper body trauma in a nearby vehicle."
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Colombia#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Police: Florida man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

AP -  A man found dead in a Florida lake while searching for Frisbees and other flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, police said Friday.Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said in an email that the medical examiner's final report on the death of Sean McGuinness would be finished in about two months.McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjacent to a disc golf course. Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them.It's not clear whether McGuinness drowned, had a medical issue, or was killed by alligators. But Santo said he was missing three limbs when his body was found.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two large alligators were trapped — one 10 feet (3 meters) long, the other 8 feet (2.4 meters) — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness' death.Largo is a suburb of St. Petersburg.
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Lightning strike sends debris plummeting from Opal Sands Resort, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Debris came crashing down from the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater early Saturday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers said the building’s roof was struck by lightning sometime in the morning hours sending a chunk of material plummeting into a parking lot below. Authorities said one vehicle […]
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Teen injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for a car linked to a shooting that they say left a teen injured Friday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near North 32nd Street and East Diana Street. There, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm who was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

$16,000 reward offered after Manatee County mother goes missing

ONECO, Fla. - A $16,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a missing Manatee County mother. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking into leads on Stephanie Shenefield, 38, who was last seen in a residential area in the 5300 block of 16th Street East. Jennifer Massrock,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: Man’s body found floating in Tampa river

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult male was found floating in a river Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Florida Avenue and River Shore shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a body in the water. Police say...
TAMPA, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
993K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy