Gas Prices Rise Nationwide to Near $5 a Gallon

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

Fuel and oil prices have risen almost 17 percent since May, making the national gas prices reach nearly $5 a gallon. Andrew Lipow from consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates joined Cheddar News to discuss the future of gas prices. "The biggest issue on the oil market is really events that are beyond our control, which is what is happening over in Europe," he said, regarding the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Lipow also said he predicted gas prices to hit $5.05 and that he's focused on the Biden administration's overtures in repairing a relationship with Saudi Arabia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russia#Europe#Ukraine#Lipow Oil Associates
