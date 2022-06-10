Carrie Underwood Releases New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’—“I Just Want to Have Fun”

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. The 12-track album is her most recent joint effort with David Garcia, who also helped produce Underwood’s previous albums Cry Pretty and the Grammy-winning gospel album My Savior. On her new album, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks.

In an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Underwood tells Bannen that “When I walked in to start making this album, it was like, what do you want to do? My co-producer and co-writer, David Garcia, was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’” Thus, Denim & Rhinestones.

Along with the new album, Underwood recently announced the year-long Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The tour begins in October and will end in Spring of 2023, making 43 city stops along the way. The tour will find Underwood making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and LA’s Crytpo.com Arena with supporting act Jimmie Allen. You can check out tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.

In preparation for the tour and in celebration of the album, Underwood will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. Today, she performed her song “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America, which you can watch HERE. And, if you are in Nashville for CMA Fest, Carrie Underwood will headline the Nissan Stadium stage Saturday, June 11.

Check out the Denim & Rhinestones track list below.

Denim & Rhinestones Track List:

Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey) Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey) Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey) Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey) Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan) Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey) Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller) Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller) She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller

THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR

DATE

CITY

VENUE

October 15, 2022

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022

Rosemont, IL

Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

October 27, 2022

Grand Forks, ND

Alerus Center

October 31, 2022

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

November 2, 2022

Austin, TX

Moody Center

November 3, 2022

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

November 5, 2022

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022

Moline, IL

Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

November 17, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

2023

February 2, 2023

Miami, FL

FTX Arena

February 4, 2023

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023

Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023

Washington DC

Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023

Boston, MA

TD Garden

February 18, 2023

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

February 21, 2023

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023

Portland, OR

MODA Center

March 17, 2023

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT