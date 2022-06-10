ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Releases New Album 'Denim & Rhinestones'—"I Just Want to Have Fun"

By Winnie Litchfield
 4 days ago
Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. The 12-track album is her most recent joint effort with David Garcia, who also helped produce Underwood’s previous albums Cry Pretty and the Grammy-winning gospel album My Savior. On her new album, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks.

In an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Underwood tells Bannen that “When I walked in to start making this album, it was like, what do you want to do? My co-producer and co-writer, David Garcia, was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’” Thus, Denim & Rhinestones.

Along with the new album, Underwood recently announced the year-long Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The tour begins in October and will end in Spring of 2023, making 43 city stops along the way. The tour will find Underwood making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and LA’s Crytpo.com Arena with supporting act Jimmie Allen. You can check out tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.

In preparation for the tour and in celebration of the album, Underwood will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. Today, she performed her song “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America, which you can watch HERE. And, if you are in Nashville for CMA Fest, Carrie Underwood will headline the Nissan Stadium stage Saturday, June 11.

Check out the Denim & Rhinestones track list below.

Denim & Rhinestones Track List:

  1. Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
  2. Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  3. Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
  4. Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
  5. Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
  6. Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
  7. Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  8. Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
  9. Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
  10. Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
  11. She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  12. Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller

THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR

DATE

CITY

VENUE

October 15, 2022

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022

Rosemont, IL

Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

October 27, 2022

Grand Forks, ND

Alerus Center

October 31, 2022

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

November 2, 2022

Austin, TX

Moody Center

November 3, 2022

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

November 5, 2022

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022

Moline, IL

Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

November 17, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

2023

February 2, 2023

Miami, FL

FTX Arena

February 4, 2023

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023

Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023

Washington DC

Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023

Boston, MA

TD Garden

February 18, 2023

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

February 21, 2023

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023

Portland, OR

MODA Center

March 17, 2023

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT

Related
American Songwriter

Halsey Releases New Single “So Good”

Multi-platinum artist Halsey shared a new single, “So Good” and an accompanying music video today (June 10). The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and highlights the sometimes roundabout paths of love. Halsey has a number of tour dates slated this summer, beginning Saturday, June...
AUBURN, WA
American Songwriter

Toby Keith Reveals Six-Month Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith revealed that he’s been privately battling stomach cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” shared Keith. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ashley Gorley
Person
Michael Hardy
American Songwriter

Country Legend Bobbie Gentry Announces New Box Set

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, legendary country songwriter and performer Bobbie Gentry has announced a new box set. Wrote Gentry on social media on Thursday (June 9), “Following on from the huge success of 2018’s now sold-out The Girl From Chickasaw County Box Set, comes The Girl From Chickasaw County Highlights From The Capitol Masters which aims to be the ultimate ‘all killer, no filler’ Bobbie Gentry 2 LP & 2 CD compilation.
MUSIC
#Prudential Center#Ppg Paints Arena#Gila River Arena#Golden 1 Center#Denim Rhinestones#Bridgestone Arena#Crytpo Com Arena#Cma Fest
American Songwriter

Review: The Refrains Kept A’Rollin’ (All Night Long) for the Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones/Licked Live in NYC/ Rolling Stones-Mercury-Universal. Licked Live in NYC, recorded live at Madison Square Garden in January 2003, represented a milestone at the time, part of a world tour/victory lap that spawned 117 shows in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. It’s hardly surprising that they were still in top form; after all, the Stones are not only a well-oiled machine but a seemingly invincible one at that. What’s most impressive is that not only were they so formidable a full four decades on, but now, some two decades beyond that, they’re still as unstoppable as ever.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

‘Twin Peaks’ Singer Julee Cruise Dies at 65

Julee Cruise, who is most known for her song “Falling” on David Lynch’s cult TV show Twin Peaks, died on June 9. She was 65 years old. Cruise was known for her collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and director David Lynch from the late ’80s to early ’90s. She also appeared throughout the Twin Peaks show as a roadhouse singer in the original series, in the 1992 movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and in the 2017 revival of the series Twin Peaks: The Return.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Roddy Ricch Weapons Charges Dropped, Performs at Summer Jam Festival

Los Angeles-based rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested prior to his set at Governor’s Ball in New York last weekend, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and high-capacity magazines. The rapper has since been released from Queens Central Booking and cleared from all charges. Queens District Attorney Melinda Kats told Rolling Stone that there are now “no charges pending” against the artist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

5 More Moments We Loved From CMA Fest 2022

Country’s biggest festival returned to downtown Nashville this weekend (June 9-12), bringing a stacked line-up of genre heavyweights and stars on the rise. The return of the CMA fest was welcomed by thousands of fans, ready to see all their favorite artists all in one place. As the festival continued, we were right there alongside the eager crowds, soaking up all of the country-fied action.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Lizzo Features Beastie Boys Sample on Newest Single “Grrrls”

Pop maven Lizzo took to Twitter today to share a taster of her new single “Grrrls.” The song is the latest offering to be taken from her forthcoming album, Special. The two-minute track finds Lizzo emulating the Beasties’ flow on top of the iconic rap group’s song “Girls.” With the help of the sample, Lizzo turns the controversial License to Ill track into her own empowering anthem.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jillian Jacqueline Breaks Down ‘Honestly’ with Track By Track

Jillian Jacqueline is everything that is right in country music. For starters, the singer/songwriter found her love for performing at a young age, at a little before seven years old, and spent many years after that honing her craft. This devotion to music led to several singles, EP releases, and even a duet with Keith Urban (check out “If I Were You” here).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Twinnie Greets Us With Open Arms on ‘Welcome To The Club’

Breakthrough artist with a storytelling soul, Twinnie, is here with open arms on her four-track pop-country EP Welcome To The Club. You may know her from the theater, occasionally on the big screen, or from television series like Hollyoaks and The Wife. But, music was the thing that always kept coming back to her because “it’s just always been in me,” she tells American Songwriter.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Perfume Genius Talks New LP ‘Ugly Season’—“I’ve Always Been Music-Obsessed”

When talking with Mike Hadreas, who is known better as the glamorous, emotive artist Perfume Genius, about his early days with music, the word “obsessed” comes up over and over. Hadreas was obsessed when he discovered songs early in his life. Obsessed with dancing and singing, obsessed with hearing songs and hearing them again and again on the radio. Obsessed with his first album purchase, the Edward Scissorhands soundtrack. Obsessed with the Madonna song, “Like a Prayer,” which was “forbidden” by his parents. He loved that song’s weird, creepy and sad vibes. He was obsessed with the haunting, melancholy sensibilities of the songs he loved, even the campiness of the movie soundtrack. Now, many music listeners are obsessed with the music Hadreas makes under his Perfume Genius moniker. And his latest project? The forthcoming LP, Ugly Season, is slated for release on June 17.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

LOCASH Continues Writing Their Success Story with The Beach Boys as Mentors

LOCASH, the musical duo composed of singer/songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, was already a need-to-know band in country music before their 2021 EP Woods & Water. After all, their last three records have charted in the top 40 on the U.S. Country charts and several of their songs are certified Gold (like their 2016 hit “I Know Somebody”). But now, with its release of Woods & Water, the pair of artists are showing the world that endless levels of LOCASH have yet to be unlocked.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

