Carrie Underwood Releases New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’—“I Just Want to Have Fun”
Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. The 12-track album is her most recent joint effort with David Garcia, who also helped produce Underwood’s previous albums Cry Pretty and the Grammy-winning gospel album My Savior. On her new album, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks.
In an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Underwood tells Bannen that “When I walked in to start making this album, it was like, what do you want to do? My co-producer and co-writer, David Garcia, was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’” Thus, Denim & Rhinestones.
Along with the new album, Underwood recently announced the year-long Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The tour begins in October and will end in Spring of 2023, making 43 city stops along the way. The tour will find Underwood making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and LA’s Crytpo.com Arena with supporting act Jimmie Allen. You can check out tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.
In preparation for the tour and in celebration of the album, Underwood will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. Today, she performed her song “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America, which you can watch HERE. And, if you are in Nashville for CMA Fest, Carrie Underwood will headline the Nissan Stadium stage Saturday, June 11.
Check out the Denim & Rhinestones track list below.
Denim & Rhinestones Track List:
- Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
- Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
- Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
- Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
- Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
- Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
- Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
- Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
- She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller
THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR
DATE
CITY
VENUE
October 15, 2022
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022
Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022
Rosemont, IL
Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
October 27, 2022
Grand Forks, ND
Alerus Center
October 31, 2022
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
November 2, 2022
Austin, TX
Moody Center
November 3, 2022
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
November 5, 2022
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022
Moline, IL
Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
November 17, 2022
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022
San Francisco, CA
Chase Center
2023
February 2, 2023
Miami, FL
FTX Arena
February 4, 2023
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
February 6, 2023
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
February 8, 2023
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
February 10, 2023
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023
Washington DC
Capital One Arena
February 17, 2023
Boston, MA
TD Garden
February 18, 2023
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
February 21, 2023
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
February 22, 2023
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023
Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023
Glendale, AZ
Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023
Los Angeles, CA
Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023
Portland, OR
MODA Center
March 17, 2023
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT
