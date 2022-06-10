ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA launches study of UFOs despite ‘reputational risk’

By By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uOEz_0g7CCNWs00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science.

The space agency announced Thursday that it’s setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future.

NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen acknowledged the traditional scientific community may see NASA as “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial topic, but he strongly disagrees.

“We are not shying away from reputational risk,” Zurbuchen said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast. “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it’s a data-poor field.”

NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The study will begin this fall and last nine months, costing no more than $100,000. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

NASA said the team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation for advancing scientific research. In a news conference, Spergel said the only preconceived notion going into the study is that the UAPs will likely have multiple explanations.

See how many UFO sightings have occurred in Tennessee

“We have to approach all these questions with a sense of humility,” Spergel said. “I spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you we don’t know what makes up 95% of the universe. So there are things we don’t understand.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Zurbuchen
WATE

Power restored after outage in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Most customers’ power has been restored after an outage impacted over 24,000 people in sections of West Knoxville late Tuesday. According to Lenoir City Utilities Board, crews were working at four substations to restore power overnight. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway. “Approximately 24,000 residential and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

In February, 28 solar panels were installed on Ernie and Sharon Villalobos's roof, however, they were not turned on. After months of trying to get answers, the couple called 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare to try and get help. They were desperate at the time because they said no one from the solar company answered their messages.
MADISONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Scientific Research#The Simons Foundation
WATE

Grill fire quickly put out in North Knox County

At 3:10 Sunday after, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Country Brook Lane in North Knox County. Crews found a grill fire covering the back-covered porch. A Rural Metro spokesperson said the fire was quickly put out and the propane tank was removed.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy