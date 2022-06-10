ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epstein was 'murdered' says US whistleblower Chelsea Manning

By James Rushton
 4 days ago

Chelsea Manning is in no doubt as to the fate of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has used her own experiences of the American prison system to come to her conclusion.

Manning was speaking on the Jan 10th 'After Dark' episode of the H3H3 podcast to hosts Ethan and Hila Klein.

Prompted by Ethan, she was asked her opinion on the circumstances of Epstein's death based on her time as a fairly high-profile prisoner.

And Chelsea's answer was straight to the point.

"Murder, that's how a prison murder happens. I know. That stuff happens. Some of theses stories are in my book," said Manning in response.

"You wanna get rid of someone in prison? That's how you do it."

On August 10, 2019, Guards found Epstein unresponsive in his jail cell where he was awaiting a trail on sex-trafficking charges.

His death was ruled as suicide by hanging, but despite the official verdict, the incident has become a lightning-rod for conspiracy theories and a number of allegations, including Manning's.

Manning's answer was based on her experiences of the United States prison system, and in particularly the actions of guards.

"I just gotta' say, time and time again - the most violent people in the prison are the prison guards, every single time, just endless amounts of fear and anxiety of what a correctional guard of any variety was going to do. It haunts me to say, I don't associate the prison uniform with violence, but I see the CO uniform and it's different."

"I would say that there's the rule of thirds. There are guards who care, they think they are doing a service and they try to be fair - it's a fast turnover rate. Then there are the guards who look the other way, treat it as a paycheck. Then there's the sadistic ones, the ones who play games and lie and cheat and steal, and get away with it. The other third who look the other way, don't do anything."

Manning's currently untitled memoir will release later this year.

Tory calls refugees 'economic migrants' who want UK 'to pull down statues and rewrite history'

A former Tory MP has claimed Ukrainian refugees are "different" from other refugees who he made some rather odd claims about.Speaking about the government's controversial deal with Rwanda which will see some illegal immigrants offshored to Rwanda to apply for asylum there, Sir Gerald Howarth said Ukrainian refugees don't "come here and tell us to pull down our statues and rewrite our history" unlike, supposedly, other refugees, who are mostly "economic migrants" in his view.In an interview with LBC he defended the plan, saying: "It is already costing us an absolute fortune to house these people in this country as...
