TV6 First Look at the Web (06/10/2022)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will once again see live music every Thursday. “Music on Third” is a free series featuring musicians along Third street in Marquette every third Thursday and it’s back this week. Co-owner of Yooptone music Jeff Krebs says he looks forward...
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... preparations for Chassell’s 74th annual Strawberry Festival are underway, the Thatcher Markham Memorial Run is returning to Houghton this weekend and Marquette’s Art Week is coming back for its seventh year with a slight change. And Jessica Mariin-Glomp of...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The steps outside the Peter White Public Library were a little livelier Tuesday evening. The library hosted musician Kerry Yost as part of their “Concert on the Steps” series. The series is free and gives attendees a chance to listen to a wide variety...
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thatcher Markham memorial run is back for this year’s Bridgefest in Houghton and Hancock. It is named after Thatcher Markham, who passed away after the 2018 Fathers Day Flood in Houghton County. It was canceled for two years along with Bridgefest due to COVID-19.
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new store is coming to the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Leah Blanchard is the owner, she has run a few successful mom-to-mom type clothing sales in the past couple of years. Now she’ll soon have a retail space called Little Agate in the...
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Chassell Strawberry Festival is approaching quickly. One of the first signs of summer for many in the area, the festival will celebrate its 74th consecutive year. Patrons and yearly visitors can expect to find many of their favorite events. “There’s the Queen Pageant, Arts-and-Crafts,...
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to adopt a new furry friend?. The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting a 50/50 big dog adoption event. For $50 you can adopt a dog over 50 pounds, including vaccines, spay or neuter, rabies immunization, microchipping, and a health check. UPAWS’ executive...
Moms help moms at Grace's Closet in Iron Mountain. Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership. Runners participate in the Hope Starts Here challenge on Saturday. Hundreds attend the return of U.P. Pride Fest. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hundreds attend the return of the U.P. Pride...
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - While school is out the Dickinson County Library is looking to keep you reading this summer. Monday kicked off the library’s annual summer reading campaign. So far, 20 people have signed up to receive a bag that includes books and activities to complete. The...
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee holding its first Arbor Day celebration and honoring a resident and business owner. Tuesday at the Jim Thomas Pavilion the City Manager, Mayor and members of the public congratulated MaryBeth Kurtz as the first annual arbor day community growth award winner. Kurtz...
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 36th U.P. All-Star Classic basketball games will return to St. Ignace June 18. It will mark the fifth time the game has been held in the Straits city. Led by Mr. U.P. Basketball Jaden Borseth of Ewen-Trout Creek and Miss U.P. Basketball Reide Osterman...
Moms help moms at Grace's Closet in Iron Mountain. Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership. Hundreds attend the return of the U.P. Pride Fest. Hopes Starts Here returns to Marquette. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Hope Starts Here fundraiser returned in person on Saturday.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three citizens were recognized for their life-saving efforts at Monday night’s Marquette City Commission meeting. It all started in May when a woman’s vehicle caught on fire on South McClellan Avenue. Fortunately, Todd Barr, Ross Christensen and Chad Devonshire were nearby and helped to...
Wednesday t-storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts, chance of tornado. TV6 First Look at the Web (06/14/2022) Kids and families dance to music at Barn Dance in Sands Township. All attendees enjoyed dancing to music while raising money for the Marquette County 4-H program.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan nonprofit organizations received some inspiration in Marquette Monday afternoon as a speaker addressed suicide prevention. Around 50 people were in attendance representing nonprofits from around the U.P. all hoping to gain further insight into suicide prevention. Attendee Karen Wolf says the presentation made a...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One donation of blood can save up to three lives. However, UP Regional Blood Center staff said getting these donations is becoming more and more difficult. Overall, the center is short by 124 units of blood. “To get up to where we need to be...
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Golf Association (UPGA) kicked off its annual senior men’s championship Monday with a new host. Young’s in Iron River hosted 140 golfers from across the U.P. and northern Wisconsin for day one of the 17th annual event. “We took extra good...
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Vehicles come from all four directions at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492, also known as Wright Street in Marquette Township. Jon Kangas, township manager, said not only is this one of the most trafficked intersections in Marquette County, but it is...
Set aside from a few passing thundershowers in the north this morning it’ll be a dry day. Tomorrow a system moves over the U.P. with two rounds of storms. The first comes in during the morning for the west and central counties. If it comes in a bit later, the atmosphere might not rebound in time for severe storms in round two. That second round looks to move late in the afternoon through the night from west to east. If they reach severe limits the hazards include heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The areas which are more likely to see severe weather extends from the western U.P. through Marquette and Alger counties. Stay tuned for updates!
GOGEBIC & ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - The first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed on June 10, 2022, in an eagle in Gogebic County and a white pelican in Ontonagon County. No human illness has been associated with this detection. The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department...
Comments / 0