Denver, CO

Tired of gas prices? Ride a horse to work

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas prices are nearing $5 for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado. As of Friday, the average is at $4.83. A year ago, a gallon of regular fuel was $3.20 in our state, according to AAA .

The surge in gas prices has many people considering cancelling trips, avoiding travel, and finding alternative methods to commute to work.

Gas reaches $5 average in US; Here are 10 cheapest places to fill up

While riding a horse might not seem like a realistic idea, it is allowed in Denver. But there are some other options that might be possible for you:

Bike

One possibility is riding a bike to work. There are several bike trails throughout the city , as well as bike lanes. Since temperatures are warmer this time of year, you’ll want to make sure you pack a water. If you don’t have a bike, there are many options to choose from. The most important thing is to find a bike that fits you .

Colorado cyclists can now sometimes roll through stop signs, stop lights Denver-Bike-Map Download

Scooter

There are several electric scooters throughout the city of Denver with variable rates.

You can download the app for the scooter you want to use, and it will show where available scooters are located.

Scooter crashes quadrupled in U.S. prepandemic

Carpool

If you work with someone who lives close to you, you can cut down on your gas cost by riding together.

Denver’s Scooter and Bike Share Program

RTD

The Regional Transportation District provides buses and light rails to help you get around the Denver metro area. Fares range in cost, but can be discounted if you buy a pass or 10-ride ticket book.

Ride sharing

Another option for getting around without driving is ride sharing. However, some companies like Uber are charging a fuel fee right now for rides due to the high price of gas.

Horse (or any animal)

Per Denver city ordinance, you can actually ride a horse or any other animal in the city as long as you obey traffic rules and regulations.

Here’s what Denver Municipal Code says:

Sec. 54-58. – Persons propelling pushcarts or riding animals to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Any person propelling any pushcart or riding any animal on a roadway, and every person riding any animal-drawn vehicle shall be subject to the provisions of this chapter, applicable to the driver of any other vehicle, except those provisions which by their very nature have no application. (Code 1950, § 503.3)

Galloping vs. gas: Is riding a horse cheaper than driving a car?

Electric vehicle

Electric vehicles are in high demand across the country right now. If you are considering one, be prepared to wait. Many dealerships are giving 2-12 month wait times for some EVs.

Walking

If you live close enough to where you work, walking is a great option.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

