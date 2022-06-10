ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Toledo man sentenced for extra shots after killing UT football player in self defense

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEweh_0g7CB9IA00

A Toledo man was ordered on Friday to spend between nine and 12 years in prison for firing three extra shots after he killed a University of Toledo football player in self defense nearly two years ago.

Michael Mitchell, 26, of the 600 block of Hampton Avenue, was acquitted May 13 of murder and felonious assault for the death of Jahneil Douglas, 22.

But the jury found Mitchell guilty of another count of felonious assault for firing three of what Mitchell said were “warning shots” in the direction of Mr. Douglas and at least two pedestrians as the wounded lineman attempted to flee the scene, actively bleeding out from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Judge Joe McNamara said during sentencing Friday that Mitchell displayed “an immense disregard for human life.”

He noted that several of the victim’s relatives expressed discontent with the jury’s verdict. He encouraged them to consider reaching out to Ohio legislators.

“There is a horrible proliferation of guns in our community and every community across America. It’s an epidemic that is killing our youth and innocent and everyone in-between,” Judge McNamara said.

Toledo police responded July 7, 2020 to a person-shot call at Original Gino’s Pizza in the 3900 block of Monroe Street, but before they arrived, Kelvin “K.J.” Ateman, Jr. drove Mr. Douglas, his friend and UT football teammate, in a private car to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where Mr. Douglas died.

Mitchell surrendered to police the next day and was later charged. He testified at trial that he shot Mr. Douglas in self defense after Mr. Douglas punched him at least once in the head and swung at him several times.

Both prosecutors and the defense agreed that Mr. Douglas instigated the dispute with Mitchell, but Mr. Douglas’ mother, Brandi Hopkins, defended her son’s actions.

“He’s not a monster,” she said while describing Mr. Douglas, a father of three, as a “bright spirit” whom she raised to be protective.

Mr. Douglas had confronted Mitchell about an incident that allegedly occurred between Mitchell and a woman both men had dated. Ms. Hopkins said Mitchell should have known he would face a confrontation at some point for “violating a man code.”

“Y’all really need to put these guns down. It’s not OK to murder somebody and then say it was self defense when you already knew it was coming. It’s not OK,” Ms. Hopkins said.

Mitchell denied knowing anything about the alleged incident.

“I 100 percent am remorseful and I take accountability for my actions,” Mitchell said. “Deep down inside of my heart, I really never wanted this to happen.”

Ms. Hopkins asked Judge McNamara to sentence Mitchell to the maximum.

Pete Rost, Mitchell’s defense attorney, conversely argued his client should be afforded leniency under Ohio law. Mitchell did not injure or intend to injure anyone when he fired the three additional shots, and has a very low risk of recidivism, Mr. Rost said.

“In most of his comments that he made during the pre-sentence investigation, he certainly voiced concerns about his own future, but he always voiced concern about the victim’s family,” the lawyer said.

Mitchell, a 2018 graduate of Alderson Broaddus University and a NCAA Division II athlete, played professional basketball for a team based out of Kosovo in southeastern Europe from January, 2019 until he injured his knee and was forced to return to the United States to begin rehabilitation in late 2019.

Mr. Douglas was a first-team Associated Press All-Ohio honoree as a student at Start High School. He joined the UT football program in the spring of 2018.

Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of the criminal division of the Lucas County prosecutor’s office, stood by an earlier comment he made that neither young man belonged anywhere near a courtroom. He, too, alluded to “an epidemic of gun violence” ravaging Toledo’s communities.

“You have young men who don’t know how to resolve conflicts without violence.... I understand what the jury’s verdict was and we’re not going to re-litigate that, but what used to be handled with fists is now handled with firearms, and we’re losing lives at the end of the day,” Mr. Spryszak said.

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University student-athlete was hospitalized after a suspect shot into the car he was riding in on I-75 in Toledo. It happened on I-75 South early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to an area hospital for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

17-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old victim shot multiple times in the alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue. The victim was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for attacking another woman in a fit of road rage. Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and aggravated robbery with an attempt to inflict serious physical harm. According to court documents, Fonseca attacked a woman...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Gun Violence#Self Defense#Murder#Violent Crime#University Of Toledo#Promedica Toledo Hospital
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets jail time after self-defense killing

A man acquitted last month on grounds of self-defense in the shooting death of a University of Toledo football player after a fight at a Toledo pizza restaurant nearly two years ago has been sentenced to nine to 12 years for three extra shots he fired. The Toledo Blade reports that jurors acquitted 26-year-old Michael Mitchell of […]
WTOL 11

Recognize him? Man allegedly walks into Team Recovery, steals thousands of dollars

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday at Team Recovery in Toledo, a man allegedly walked in and stole thousands of dollars while the employees were in a meeting. "All of our staff were in a management meeting and low and behold someone came in and came out in seven minutes, went through all of our offices while we were in that meeting and took a lot of stuff," CEO of Team Recovery, Matt Bell, said.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man arrested after weekend shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a shooting that occurred over the weekend. According to Toledo Police, Latoya Rivers, 42, arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. TPD later arrested Ronald Trotter, 46, and took him into custody. Trotter is facing charges...
13abc.com

Man convicted for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man plead guilty Monday to attempting to harm his girlfriend in a Toledo shooting. According to court documents, Jason Black withdrew a previous not guilty plea and plead guilty to a lesser offense. The plea includes attempt to commit felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

1 arrested for killing relative at family function in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested on June 11 for killing their relative after an argument broke out during a family function, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. The shooting happened at around 2:07 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 146th Street, where police found 33-year-old...
13abc.com

Man sentenced for fatally shooting UT football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge sentenced a man convicted of shooting and killing a University of Toledo football player on Friday. Michael Mitchell Jr. was sentenced to at least 9 years in prison for killing Jahneil Douglas. He was sentenced to 6-9 years for the felonious assault charge and another 3 years in prison for the gun specification.
iheart.com

Wanted: Fugitive Of The Week Bernard Sparks

CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Bernard Sparks. Sparks is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Bedford Heights Police Department for murder and felonious assault. On January 5, 2022, Sparks broke into the home of a woman living in the Bear Creek Apartments, he shot and killed Zahir Montez Garrett, 25, and wounded a woman in the apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Man found guilty of 2020 shooting that left victim in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for shooting a man in Toledo, leaving him in critical condition. Ronvelcchio Harris was found guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for shooting a 27-year-old victim in October of 2020. According...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol to Operate OVI Checkpoints

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, out of Toledo, announced that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy