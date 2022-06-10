Toledo man sentenced for extra shots after killing UT football player in self defense

A Toledo man was ordered on Friday to spend between nine and 12 years in prison for firing three extra shots after he killed a University of Toledo football player in self defense nearly two years ago.

Michael Mitchell, 26, of the 600 block of Hampton Avenue, was acquitted May 13 of murder and felonious assault for the death of Jahneil Douglas, 22.

But the jury found Mitchell guilty of another count of felonious assault for firing three of what Mitchell said were “warning shots” in the direction of Mr. Douglas and at least two pedestrians as the wounded lineman attempted to flee the scene, actively bleeding out from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Judge Joe McNamara said during sentencing Friday that Mitchell displayed “an immense disregard for human life.”

He noted that several of the victim’s relatives expressed discontent with the jury’s verdict. He encouraged them to consider reaching out to Ohio legislators.

“There is a horrible proliferation of guns in our community and every community across America. It’s an epidemic that is killing our youth and innocent and everyone in-between,” Judge McNamara said.

Toledo police responded July 7, 2020 to a person-shot call at Original Gino’s Pizza in the 3900 block of Monroe Street, but before they arrived, Kelvin “K.J.” Ateman, Jr. drove Mr. Douglas, his friend and UT football teammate, in a private car to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where Mr. Douglas died.

Mitchell surrendered to police the next day and was later charged. He testified at trial that he shot Mr. Douglas in self defense after Mr. Douglas punched him at least once in the head and swung at him several times.

Both prosecutors and the defense agreed that Mr. Douglas instigated the dispute with Mitchell, but Mr. Douglas’ mother, Brandi Hopkins, defended her son’s actions.

“He’s not a monster,” she said while describing Mr. Douglas, a father of three, as a “bright spirit” whom she raised to be protective.

Mr. Douglas had confronted Mitchell about an incident that allegedly occurred between Mitchell and a woman both men had dated. Ms. Hopkins said Mitchell should have known he would face a confrontation at some point for “violating a man code.”

“Y’all really need to put these guns down. It’s not OK to murder somebody and then say it was self defense when you already knew it was coming. It’s not OK,” Ms. Hopkins said.

Mitchell denied knowing anything about the alleged incident.

“I 100 percent am remorseful and I take accountability for my actions,” Mitchell said. “Deep down inside of my heart, I really never wanted this to happen.”

Ms. Hopkins asked Judge McNamara to sentence Mitchell to the maximum.

Pete Rost, Mitchell’s defense attorney, conversely argued his client should be afforded leniency under Ohio law. Mitchell did not injure or intend to injure anyone when he fired the three additional shots, and has a very low risk of recidivism, Mr. Rost said.

“In most of his comments that he made during the pre-sentence investigation, he certainly voiced concerns about his own future, but he always voiced concern about the victim’s family,” the lawyer said.

Mitchell, a 2018 graduate of Alderson Broaddus University and a NCAA Division II athlete, played professional basketball for a team based out of Kosovo in southeastern Europe from January, 2019 until he injured his knee and was forced to return to the United States to begin rehabilitation in late 2019.

Mr. Douglas was a first-team Associated Press All-Ohio honoree as a student at Start High School. He joined the UT football program in the spring of 2018.

Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of the criminal division of the Lucas County prosecutor’s office, stood by an earlier comment he made that neither young man belonged anywhere near a courtroom. He, too, alluded to “an epidemic of gun violence” ravaging Toledo’s communities.

“You have young men who don’t know how to resolve conflicts without violence.... I understand what the jury’s verdict was and we’re not going to re-litigate that, but what used to be handled with fists is now handled with firearms, and we’re losing lives at the end of the day,” Mr. Spryszak said.