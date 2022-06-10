ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Sarah Rambus, Michigan 4-star forward, becomes 3rd top-70 pledge for Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Entering the week, the Oregon Ducks women's basketball program was already one of just a handful of schools across the country with two top-40 national commitments in the class of 2023.

On Friday, Kelly Graves and his coaching staff added to their haul, as Michigan four-star forward Sarah Rambus announced her commitment to the Ducks over Alabama, Kentucky and Michigan State:

For Rambus, it was her visit to Eugene last month that sealed her commitment.

“When I went there, it automatically felt like home," she said. "They made it feel like home. That was a big part of it, because knowing that I’m going to be 36 hours away it needed to feel that way.”

That feel added to what Rambus already knew about the program, namely that the Ducks are a premier program and are led by Graves.

"The background that they have stands out," she said. "Coach Kelly (Graves) is successful and so well known, so that put them on the map. When I actually got to meet him and the coaching staff it all blended together. He really cares about his players and their success on the court and off the court.”

The 6-foot-4 post is rated the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and joins Idaho guard Amari Whiting (No. 31) and Oregon combo guard Sofia Bell (Jesuit HS; No. 34).

Rambus committed several days ago, but waited until Friday to announce because it's her last day of her junior year in high school.

She plans to spend the summer improving her game with Michigan Crossover, playing in the EYBL circuit before hitting the ground running in what she hopes is a big-time senior season.

