ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

FOP Fundraiser for GJPD Officer

By Dylan Malfatti
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFtzI_0g7CAtPC00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — The Fraternal Order of Police reaches out in the hope that the Grand Valley Citizens will help assist an officer who has fallen ill and requires assistance.

Officer Isaac Gallegos is a police officer from Grand Junction Police Department and has been serving the community since 2007. Gallegos also is CO- Chairing the 2022 Inmate Partner Violence Awareness Conference and advocating heavily for domestic violence victims.

This past April Gallegos suffered a serious medical emergency. A fundraiser was created to help the officer pay for all the medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, please visit the following link: Donate (paypal.com)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

Rollover crash: Driver cited

First responders raced to the scene of a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in Grand Junction. A Black Nissan SUV, and a white van with the Sunshine Rides taxi service were the two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Teller Avenue and North 4th Street. The crash happened shortly...
1230 ESPN

Arrests Related To Car Break-Ins at Grand Junction Colorado Trailheads

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests related to a string of car break-ins at Grand Junction, Colorado area trailheads. These events serve as an urgent reminder to lock your vehicles and take your valuables with you when visiting Western Colorado trails. Two Arrests On the Colorado National...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fop#Domestic Violence#Medical Emergency#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Colo Lrb Krex Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
KREX

Foster Pet Challenge

– Mesa County teams up with Roice-Hurst Humane Society this morning around 10 a.m. for a press conference Monday, June 13, at the Mesa County Animal Services, 971A Coffman Road in Whitewater. The purpose of the press conference was to announce the introduction of a foster pet challenge.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at the 12th Street City Market. Shortly after 8 pm on June 11, the GJPD was called to the City Market on the corner of 12th Street and Patterson Road in Grand Junction to reports of gunshots.
KRDO News Channel 13

Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline, both of Grand Junction, are facing federal fentanyl distribution charges following their arrest on May 25, 2022. The allegations include that fentanyl they distributed resulted in death. In recent months, the United States District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has told 13 The post Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Jabba’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Grand Rivers Humane ‘Pet of the week,’ Jabba! He is a playful, energetic but gentle puppy. He is a 5 month old Shepherd mix who will most likely grow up to be a medium sized dog. Jabba is currently at Mesa County Animal Services in need of a foster home until he finds his forever home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Battling for the Primary: District 55 Race

The Redlands Rotary Club was the host of a Republican debate for Colorado House of Representatives District 55 on Friday, June 10 in Grand Junction. Rick Taggart and Patricia Weber are the two GOP candidates battling for primary votes, and since Weber called heads at the coin toss, she’s up first. “One of the things we don’t have right now in the house, especially on the Republican side, is a doctor in the house,” said Weber.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.”
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

No Burn Advisory

Mesa County Public Health has released a no-burn advisory from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M. on June 13 due to fire security concerns.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. The CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, near 12 Road and Highway 6 & 50.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy