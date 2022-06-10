FOP Fundraiser for GJPD Officer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — The Fraternal Order of Police reaches out in the hope that the Grand Valley Citizens will help assist an officer who has fallen ill and requires assistance.

Officer Isaac Gallegos is a police officer from Grand Junction Police Department and has been serving the community since 2007. Gallegos also is CO- Chairing the 2022 Inmate Partner Violence Awareness Conference and advocating heavily for domestic violence victims.

This past April Gallegos suffered a serious medical emergency. A fundraiser was created to help the officer pay for all the medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, please visit the following link: Donate (paypal.com)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.