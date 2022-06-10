Bill would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right now you have to be 18 to serve alcohol in Michigan, but a bill that is sitting on Governor Whitmer’s desk would set the age to 17.

And for some businesses — it could help ease the stress of finding new employees.

“It is nice to have that option and I can get them cross-trained and pick up shifts and do all that,” said Emma D’Aoust, a manager at Barrio.

D’Aoust said they tend to only hire people 18 and over.

“Underage students just because they have to be legally off by 10:30 and we’re open until midnight and 2:00 a.m,” she said.

But that for hiring workers for a day shift — this law could help with scheduling.

“Sometimes I just really need a bartender just for that one day,” D’Aoust said.

The owner of El Azteco said the change should help when it comes to hiring.

“We probably wouldn’t jump on it right away, but we’re not saying that it wouldn’t work for other places or even here if we needed it. It’ll increase our labor pool and bring in more employees,” said El Azteco Owner Johnny Vlahakis.

The bill stated that 17-year-olds must be supervised by someone 18 or older and they must complete an alcohol server training course.

Restaurant owners said they are getting busier during the summer months and they need all the help they can get.

“Whenever the weather’s good, people want to come out, sit on the roof, have Mexican food, drink margaritas,” said Vlahakis.

The bill is sitting on Governor Whitmer’s desk and she has said she expects to sign it into law.

