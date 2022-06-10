ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bill would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol

By Elena Cousino
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMMjW_0g7CAsWT00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right now you have to be 18 to serve alcohol in Michigan, but a bill that is sitting on Governor Whitmer’s desk would set the age to 17.
And for some businesses — it could help ease the stress of finding new employees.

“It is nice to have that option and I can get them cross-trained and pick up shifts and do all that,” said Emma D’Aoust, a manager at Barrio.

D’Aoust said they tend to only hire people 18 and over.

“Underage students just because they have to be legally off by 10:30 and we’re open until midnight and 2:00 a.m,” she said.

But that for hiring workers for a day shift — this law could help with scheduling.

“Sometimes I just really need a bartender just for that one day,” D’Aoust said.

The owner of El Azteco said the change should help when it comes to hiring.

“We probably wouldn’t jump on it right away, but we’re not saying that it wouldn’t work for other places or even here if we needed it. It’ll increase our labor pool and bring in more employees,” said El Azteco Owner Johnny Vlahakis.

The bill stated that 17-year-olds must be supervised by someone 18 or older and they must complete an alcohol server training course.

Restaurant owners said they are getting busier during the summer months and they need all the help they can get.

“Whenever the weather’s good, people want to come out, sit on the roof, have Mexican food, drink margaritas,” said Vlahakis.

The bill is sitting on Governor Whitmer’s desk and she has said she expects to sign it into law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring corrections officers. Corrections officers get health, dental, vision, and life insurance from the state. There are also health care jobs available, including nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians, and more. Corrections officers can make up to $60,900 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Food Drink#Politics State#Mexican
WLNS

How gas prices have changed in Michigan in the past week

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed the $5.00 mark on Saturday, June 11 and continued to inch higher throughout the weekend. As of Monday, prices hovered around $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA. Even an increase of fractions of a penny can add up quickly. According to reporting by the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLNS

Food banks bracing for demanding summer amid inflation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We often think that the winter months are the hardest on people facing hunger problems, but it’s actually the summer months. This is because school gets out and families lose a vital source of food for their kids. In fact, food banks across Michigan see an increase in visits by 20% […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Haslett Public Schools review new DEI plan

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – As the Haslett Public School District begins its final review of a new equity plan, parents and administrators listened to the final changes made by community members. This plan was created by an equity planning committee made up of several parents and members of the Haslett community. On Monday night, people […]
HASLETT, MI
WLNS

Caterpillar moving global headquarters to Texas

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The global headquarters of Caterpillar Inc. will no longer be in Illinois. Wednesday, company officials announced the headquarters will move from its current location in Deerfield, IL, to the company’s existing office in Irving, TX. Illinois has the biggest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world, according to officials. “We […]
DEERFIELD, IL
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy