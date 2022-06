UK-founded firm has added three Covington lawyers in six weeks. UK-founded law firm Clifford Chance is looking to add US attorneys with investment fund experience. “We are definitely very focused on growth and we are planning on more, which allows us to take on bigger mandates while taking care of what we have,” Michael Sabin, US co-head of the Magic Circle firm’s funds and & investment management team, told Bloomberg Law. “We are constantly on the lookout for investment management lawyers.”

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO