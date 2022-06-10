ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

James Craig launches write-in campaign; other disqualified candidates dispute ballot boot

By Kiara Hay
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was disqualified from the governor's race last month following discrepancies with voter signatures. But the former front-runner for the Michigan GOP primary election says don’t write him out, Instead, he is continuing with a write-in campaign.

“I recognize this is a very difficult path to go down but I’m willing to do it because I am a fighter,” says Craig.

Craig was one of five booted off the ballot last month. Perry Johnson, the other front-runner was also denied and has filed a federal lawsuit demanding the printing of the ballots stop.

Today, Donna Brandenburg says her campaign will also be filing a federal lawsuit. But the decision to fight isn’t popular with everyone.

“I know this is hard to hear but boo hoo you lost,” says Michael Markey Jr. who was also disqualified last month.

Markey Jr. says although he doesn’t believe himself or the other candidates disqualified were given due process, it’s time to move on.

“It's time that we get behind the candidates we have and help them to win in November,” says Markey Jr.

Right now, there are five Republican candidates on the ballot, but yesterday one of them, Ryan Kelley, was arrested at his home in Allendale for his suspected involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

Some remaining governor hopefuls questioned the timing, like Tudor Dixon who tweeted “Are we expected to believe the corrupt FBI happened to schedule a raid on Ryan Kelley's home the same day of the J6 production in DC?"

“I don’t know who ordered that?”

Ralph Rebandt says the recent upheaval of the Republican candidates is suspicious but says the clearing of candidates is helping voters focus in on who is left.

“I think all the discord and chaos around the nomination leaves people with a bad taste in their mouth," says Johnathan Hanson a lecturer at the Ford School of Public Policy at U of M.

Hanson says the tumultuous process could be casting doubt into people who are already distrusting of US elections which could result in fewer people showing up to the polls.

Hanson went on to say nothing happening in American politics right now is normal so it still could be anyone’s race.

