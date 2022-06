BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s been almost a week since 16 News Now took a visit to Sabroso!, a new authentic Mexican restaurant in Benton Township. And since the story aired, the Benitez family says they have been absolutely swamped with customers. In the last six days, owners say they have not only quadrupled their sales, but have sold out of food several times from all the foot traffic.

