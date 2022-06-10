ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier Co. deputies search for man accused of approaching 13-year-old at beach restroom

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Collier County deputies are looking for a man they say approached a 13-year-old boy at Vanderbilt Beach.

The Sheriff's Office says the man went up to the child at the beach restroom on Monday evening. The boy told his mom about the unknown man and she reported it to deputies.

It's not clear what the interaction entailed, though deputies have released a sketch of the man.

He's described as being 5'6", between 180-200 pounds with bleached blond hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he's tan, clean shaven and has three piercings in both ears.

The man was last seen wearing blue shorts and a white tank top.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, you're asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

