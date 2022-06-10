Restaurant tells it how it is with closing sign
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Most people are not pleased when they are craving a particular food and then find out, the restaurant is closed! Thankfully humor can help.
A local woman, Katie Carley, had this happen to her. She walked up to Cleavers and found a 'hilariously truthful' closing note.
The note read, “We are closed today . Sorry for the inconvenience. Part of our cook staff got drunk.”
The very honest note made the Cleavers regular crack up and post a picture of the sign on Facebook with the caption, “Cleavers never disappoints! We will try again tomorrow!”
The note has circulated around social media with many people commenting laughing emojis. It is reported that she harbors no bad feelings about the incident.
