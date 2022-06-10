ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coarsegold, CA

Evacuation warning issued due to house fire near Chukchansi Casino in Coarsegold

By Stephen Hawkins
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the 46000 block and 47000 block of Road 417 due to a...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX26

Body found floating in canal in Fresno Tuesday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno police say a body was discovered floating in a canal Tuesday morning at Nielsen and Teilman Avenues in Fresno, near the Highway 99 and Highway 180 interchange. The body was found by Fresno Irrigation District personnel around 8:30 a.m. who said it was trapped...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

CHP helicopter lifts injured teen to safety at Bass Lake

BASS LAKE, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol helicopter helped rescue a teen after she fell 150 feet off of Angel Falls. Angel Falls is a well-known destination along Willow Creek in Bass Lake where visitors go to escape the heat. The H40 crew hovered over the rocks...
BASS LAKE, CA
FOX26

Multi-agency Operation Safe Summer results in 19 arrests in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office released the results from a multi-agency operation that took place in the county over the weekend. Operation Safe Summer focused partly on parole and probation checks as well as proactively seeking out potential criminal activity in Friant, Millerton Lake, Shaver Lake, and areas in between.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coarsegold, CA
Crime & Safety
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Coarsegold, CA
FOX26

Body found in Northeast Fresno ponding basin

A body was found Monday afternoon in a ponding basin near Chestnut and Swift in Northeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says community members spotted the body and called the police. According to investigators, a man’s body was pulled from the ponding basin and he has yet to be identified....
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Hwy 99 closures scheduled for road work in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Caltrans announced some closure on Highway 99 due to road work. Between Fowler and Selma, drivers will experience slower traffic as lanes will be shut down. According to Caltrans, they will begin Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. by closing lane 3 of southbound Hwy...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
FOX26

11 arrested at DUI checkpoint Saturday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the results of a DUI checkpoint that took place on Friday. The DUI checkpoint was held at Wishon and Hedges Avenues from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officers made contact with 192 drivers during the 7-hour checkpoint which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Daniel Steven King

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Daniel Steven King. Daniel King is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 26-year-old King is 5' 11" tall, 155 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Daniel King is hiding,...
FOX26

Man barricaded himself with woman in hotel room in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and another woman inside a hotel room in Southwest Fresno. Officers were called to the Valley Inn/Sage Commons hotel in the 900 Block of North Parkway Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. for a disturbance in one of the rooms, and possibly a person injured and a male stabbed.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Man living in his car shot and killed Saturday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a 64-year-old man living in his car was shot and killed Saturday morning. Police received a ShotSpotter activation around 5:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Tulare St. in downtown Fresno. When officers arrived, they found the man later identified as Walter Flowers,...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Former Merced Police officer sentenced for embezzlement scheme

MERCED, Calif. — A former police officer with the Merced Police Department has been sentenced in connection to an embezzlement scheme. After a lengthy investigation by the California Department of Justice, Deliman was found guilty of embezzling more than $40,000 while he served on the board of the Merced Police Officers’ Association.
MERCED, CA
FOX26

Law enforcement participating in the 2022 Torch Run for Special Olympics

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Members of the California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County Probation Department, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office hit the pavement in Clovis on Tuesday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics and our local athletes.
CLOVIS, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy