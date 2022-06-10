ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HEAT ADVISORY issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday

By Mia Montgomery
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A downright HOT end to the work week will lead in an even hotter weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough this week, a few plumes of Saharan Dust will filter across the state and send a haze into the Brazos Valley sky. While this haze could make for some interesting sunrises & sunsets, we’ll need to monitor...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Stickhorse Champions at the Grimes County Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For anyone in need of something cute, take a look at these Grimes County Fair champions. These two kiddos participated in the stickhorse competition and from their grins it looks like they had a fantastic time. Owen Briers was the champion and Aubrey Perry was awarded...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan woman found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12 say she has been safely located. Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
KBTX.com

Training exercise will bring an increase in aircraft activity to BCS on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Texas Task Force 1:. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Texas Military Department will partner with Texas A&M Task Force 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and numerous other state, federal and military agencies from across Texas and the nation to conduct a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise (called the 2022 SAREX) in the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett will be in the field this week for the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He is one of 15 amateurs in the field. Bennett qualified for the U.S. Open at the Columbus Qualifier at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazos Valley#Bryan#Trinity Walker#Https T Co Vwfkwhiujb
KBTX.com

Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire inside a home Monday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway. Currently, it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began and it’s too soon to say...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station PD’s non-emergency lines back up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Officials with the College Station Police Department say their non-emergency lines are back up after being down Tuesday morning. They can once again be reached at 979-764-3600. The 911 line is still functional.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KBTX.com

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
KBTX.com

Fewer blood donations during the summer puts strain on hospital supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures start to increase, blood donations unfortunately start to decrease. During the summer blood centers see fewer people come to give blood. “We typically see a decline in donors due to schools being out, people are traveling, a lot of people’s normal routines are getting interrupted like I said because they’re going on vacation or you know projects that are coming up and they’re not really keeping their appointments. That’s causing our supply to be hindered during the summertime,” says Cameron Palmer with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for sellers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As mortgage and interest rates creep up across the county, fewer people can afford to enter the housing market. The number of people taking out mortgages continues to drop. According to new data released by Attom, a property database, and real estate research company, applications for home loans are down 32% from year marking the fastest decline in eight years.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is praising the work of his deputies and fellow law enforcement officers after an operation - hailed as the “biggest meth bust” in the history of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office - led to three arrests and the seizure of more than $500,000 in methamphetamine.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy