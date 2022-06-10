HEAT ADVISORY issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures start to increase, blood donations unfortunately start to decrease. During the summer blood centers see fewer people come to give blood. “We typically see a decline in donors due to schools being out, people are traveling, a lot of people’s normal routines are getting interrupted like I said because they’re going on vacation or you know projects that are coming up and they’re not really keeping their appointments. That’s causing our supply to be hindered during the summertime,” says Cameron Palmer with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

BRYAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO