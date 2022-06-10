ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

K92′s Zack Jackson stepping away from Mornin’ Thang after 20 years

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE COUNTY – “I have decided to step away from the day-to-day operations of the K92 Mornin’ Thang,” said Zack Jackson, one of Roanoke’s most notable radio hosts announced on-air Friday morning. Jackson has entertained the K92 Mornin’ Thang audience for 20 years....

www.wsls.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WSLS

Esther the cow passes away after battle with tetanus

ROANOKE, Va. – We have a sad update on a story we shared with you last week about a cow being cared for by Angels of Assisi. Esther the cow lost her battle with what veterinarians believe was tetanus. Esther was brought to Angels of Assisi by a family...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Blue Ridge Bites: Asher’s Coffee Bean’s

ROANOKE, Va. – Jacob Asher Galbraith puts his passion for fine food and drinks into the coffee he roasts. Named after his grandfather, Galbraith founded Asher’s Coffee Beans in 2020 and is based out of Roanoke. Artistically driven and sustainably sourced from seed to cup, Galbraith said you can rest assured — this coffee will make you feel good inside.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

‘Furry Friends’: Roanoke Valley SPCA searching for a home for Semolina

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — ‘Furry Friends’ is back on WFXR News to highlight animal shelters that are filled with adoptable pets around in southwest and central Virginia. On Tuesday, June 14, Denise Hayes — the CEO of the Roanoke Valley SPCA — brought a paw-sitively adorable cat named ‘Semolina‘ to the WFXR News station. According […]
ROANOKE, VA
Losing the race with old age

For most of my life, luck has ruled. I survived a serious helicopter crash five decades ago, a serious car wreck several years earlier and a motorcycle encounter with a cow in 2012 that doctors felt should have killed me or, at least, left me with serious brain trauma and a lower amputated right leg.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Biggest heat in nearly two years on the way this week

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 21, but we’re getting a taste of summertime heat and humidity this upcoming week!. In fact, it could be so hot that record highs will be in jeopardy on a few...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

How people around Southwest Virginia are commemorating Flag Day

FOREST, Va. – People around the Commonwealth are honoring Flag Day. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777, when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. Holley Insurance is helping paint the region red, white and blue again with its fourth annual flag exchange. From...
FOREST, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City School leaders, parents discuss how to keep kids safe

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday night, parents and Roanoke City school leaders got together to figure out how to keep kids safe when they’re in the classroom. “Unfortunately, I’m a mother at three schools who have had gun violence issues or gun issues this past year,” said Da’Naisha Jackson, a Roanoke City schools parent.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Shorebound? No problem, you can still catch fish in Roanoke area waters

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation may be taking a bite out of your vacation plans, but it does not mean you can’t get fish to bite when you do take some time off. Many people are opting to stay close to home on vacation to avoid spending a lot of money on gasoline. There are […]
WFXR

Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, which includes Carilion Clinic. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park. Fundraising efforts […]
ROANOKE, VA
rumble.com

Big Buck Rescued From Entanglement

Occurred on September 10, 2021 / Moneta, Virginia, U. Info from Licensor: "Two Virginia bucks were discovered tangled in paracord in September of 2021, right before the hunting season began. This was likely a result of a buck rubbing his antlers on a tree that had paracord hanging out of a tree stand. When the bucks started fighting they got tangled and stuck together. When they were discovered, the smaller of the two bucks had already died from exhaustion. After getting the paracord cut from the larger buck, we were told by a state biologist that he likely wouldn’t make it because of the stress he endured. However, we continued to get pictures of the buck on a trail camera throughout the rest of the hunting season and he was healthy. We found his sheds months later."
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Colorado ‘John Doe’ identified as Roanoke native, veteran

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (KDVR/WFXR) — Human remains found by hikers in Park County, Colorado back in 2020 have been identified as a Navy veteran from Roanoke, Virginia thanks to new genetic genealogy technology. Park County Coroner David Kintz Jr. announced that “John Doe” has been identified as Gregory Allen Woodford,...
PARK COUNTY, CO
chathamstartribune.com

Carrington named Big of the Year

Curtis Carrington was named the Big of the Year for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Danville Area. Carrington joined the organization in 2010 after hearing about the program through an announcement from his pastor at his church. Carrington’s first match with the agency was with the school-based program,...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Animal Hospital expanding to new facility

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal hospital in one of our hometowns is expanding. You may see some construction going on behind Salem Animal Hospital. The veterinary practice is going to build a brand new facility right next to the current building. It will include a larger ICU ward, seven...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

