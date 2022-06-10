K92′s Zack Jackson stepping away from Mornin’ Thang after 20 years

Occurred on September 10, 2021 / Moneta, Virginia, U. Info from Licensor: "Two Virginia bucks were discovered tangled in paracord in September of 2021, right before the hunting season began. This was likely a result of a buck rubbing his antlers on a tree that had paracord hanging out of a tree stand. When the bucks started fighting they got tangled and stuck together. When they were discovered, the smaller of the two bucks had already died from exhaustion. After getting the paracord cut from the larger buck, we were told by a state biologist that he likely wouldn’t make it because of the stress he endured. However, we continued to get pictures of the buck on a trail camera throughout the rest of the hunting season and he was healthy. We found his sheds months later."

