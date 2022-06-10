ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught-on-camera incident gets NY sports fan banned from Madison Square Garden for life

By Nexstar Media Wire, AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan ( WPIX ) — A spokesperson for NYC’s Madison Square Garden says a Rangers fan who punched two men in the face after Thursday’s playoff game has been banned from all MSG venues for life.

James Anastasio, 29, sucker-punched the first man in the face in an unprovoked attack as hockey fans left the arena after the game around 11 p.m., according to authorities. Video of the attack showed the victim, who was wearing the jersey of the opposing Tampa Bay Lightning, falling to the floor and losing consciousness.

Anastasio tried to run away but was stopped by a 37-year-old witness, police said. Anastasio retaliated and punched him in the face as well, according to cops. The eyewitness suffered bruising on his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Anastasio, officials said. The Staten Island resident was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told Nexstar’s WPIX that its guest services team has followed up to provide support to the victims. They also said Anastasio will be banned from Madison Square Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

Ohio bill would require genital exams for student athletes if sex is questioned

The Rangers lost to the Lightning , the defending Stanley Cup champions, 3-1 on Thursday night. The Lightning now lead the Eastern Conference finals 3-2. The teams will meet again Saturday in Tampa Bay.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Doctor shares why he thinks COVID cases are rising

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Health officials say people going outdoors and not taking safety precautions are leading to a surge. “People are flying. People are traveling from location to another not wearing masks, not social distancing, not using those precautions we were using earlier. This new exposure, this increased […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

‘He could’ve died!’ mom says after 16-year-old’s brutal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound. Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten. “He could’ve died,” she said. The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a […]
WJTV 12

