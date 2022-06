The January 6 committee is underway this morning with their second hearing focused on President Trump's election lies. It's not going as expected. Trump's former campaign manager was set to testify until his wife went into labor this morning. That delayed the start of the hearing. Here to bring us up to date, we turn to NPR's Susan Davis. Susan, so what's the plan now if Bill Stepien, Trump's former campaign chief, is not going to be there?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO