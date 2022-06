Authorities in northern Idaho are not ruling out more criminal charges after the arrests of 31 white nationalists, who are accused of planning to riot at a Pride festival. Authorities in northern Idaho are leaving open the possibility for more criminal charges against 31 white nationalists accused of planning to riot at a weekend Pride festival. Members of a group known as Patriot Front face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to start a riot. The region has a long history of domestic extremism. And NPR's Kirk Siegler reports many people are on edge.

