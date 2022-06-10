ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Votto your 1st MLB game was my 1st day of life': Reds fans drive from Indiana to Fenway

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

One family of Cincinnati Reds fans shared a story about driving from Indiana to see Joey Votto and the Reds face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park late last month.

Earlier this week, Votto thanked a Red Sox fan on Instagram for driving five hours to watch him play there.

Via email from Shane:

We drove to Fenway from Greensburg, Indiana to watch the Reds play.  We go to a few games a year at GABP, then find 1 or 2 stadiums a year to visit and this year was Fenway. Going back to about 5 years ago my son noticed at a game that they displayed Joey made his debut on 9/4/07, which just happened to be my son's birthday. At that moment Votto became his favorite Reds player.

Before we left Indiana, we reached out to both the Reds and the Sox in hopes of maybe getting a meet and greet set up in Boston. The Sox were able to get us on the field for BP, and Ayden made a sign that read, "Votto your 1st MLB game was my 1st day of life." Unfortunately, Votto did not see it, and out of respect for the guys getting ready to play, we were not going to yell at him to get his attention. Our seats were very close to where Joey's double hit the top of the wall. We thought it was a home run for sure but it came up inches short. I included a couple of pics and just wanted to share some moments of seeing our favorite team play in such a historic venue and to see ( the Reds' 2-1 win ). We had a great time and the Reds won, which made it even better.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer:

