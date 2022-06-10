ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-Courier

Ravenna man charged in connection with thefts from vehicles on city's north side

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLc5X_0g7C8puF00

Ravenna police announced Friday that they have arrested a Cleveland Road man in connection with thefts from vehicles earlier in the week.

Police said that several residents on the city's north side reported during the early morning Wednesday that their vehicles had been tampered with and numerous items were stolen from the vehicles. Several pieces of evidence led investigators to the man, said police.

Police say they have charged the 18-year-old with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, due to him allegedly possessing a firearm that had been reported stolen, and he was taken to Portage County Jail.

Due to the low-level nature of the single felony, the Record-Courier is not currently identifying the man. However, police said they also seized other items reported stolen during the thefts, the matter remains under investigation and numerous additional charges are expected.

Police are encouraging anyone who believes their vehicles have been broken into to call police and file a report. The Ravenna Police Department non-emergency number is 330-296-6486.

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

Body found on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives were called out early Tuesday following the discovery of a body on Youngstown's East Side. Police say the body of a 50 to 60-year-old Hispanic male was found before 4 a.m. in a wooded area off Oak Street. The scene is located just north of where North Forest Avenue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Vehicles#North Side#Property Crime
cleveland19.com

Nearly 13 grams of heroin found by Akron police during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was taken into custody after police found nearly 13 grams of heroin during a traffic stop. According to Akron police, the 31-year-old driver was pulled over around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10 in the area of Flint Avenue and Watson Street for multiple traffic violations.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Woman shoots man in parking lot of Edgewater Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Officers from the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday at Edgewater Park. According to a release from the Cleveland Metroparks, the shooting happened at approximately 2 p.m. Police say that a man and a woman, who are longtime acquaintences, arrived at the north parking lot together in one vehicle. The two got into an argument before the woman shot the man in the left shoulder and fled the scene.
News-Herald.com

Collision on Route 2 in Willowick sends three to hospitals

At 1:36 p.m., June 13, Willowick Police Department received a call reporting a collision on Route 2 westbound. Police officers, firefighters and medical personnel were dispatched, and the westbound on-ramps were shut down. Fire Lt. Kirk Lovick said that a four-car collision involved four people. “One person required extrication; they...
WILLOWICK, OH
wakr.net

Three Arrested in Connection to Ethan Liming Murder Featured

Akron Police and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announcing the arrest of three men in connection to the brutal murder of 17-year-old Ethan Liming back on June 2nd. This past Saturday morning, U.S. Marshals and Akron Police arrested 19-year-old Tyler Stafford, 20-year-old Deshawn Stafford Junior, and...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Fire Marshal: 3 dead after house explodes in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 3 people were killed after a house exploded in Garfield Heights on June 11, Ohio State Fire Marshals confirmed. Investigators found the bodies of two men and a woman among the remains of the decimated home, located in the 4900 block of E. 81st Street, according to a press release.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Local police warn residents about dating app scam

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Local police are warning residents about a scam targeting people on a dating app. Several people recently called the police department to report that after matching and conversing with a woman on a dating app, they were contacted by someone claiming to be one of their detectives, the Streetsboro Police Department […]
STREETSBORO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

$1M bond set for suspects in beating death of Akron teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 were arraigned in court on Monday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault. The suspects appeared in Akron Municipal Court and entered […]
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Search warrant leads to Ohio man arrested for trafficking drugs

An Ohio man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was conducted in Shadyside. The Shadyside Police Department along with Bellaire and Bridgeport officers executed a search warrant at the Shadyside Manor on June 10 at 11:38 p.m. Upon making entry to the apartment, officers detained one male subject before conducting […]
Cleveland.com

Barberton man convicted of Akron man’s murder gets life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old Barberton man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of an Akron man, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield did decide that Charles Deel will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years. Deel was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty by a jury on May 31 of murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications. Deel previously pleaded guilty to having a weapon under disability.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Unknown suspect steals from garage while residents are home (video)

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Canton Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect of a burglary that took place in the 1500 block of Elberta Avenue Southwest on June 1. Police said the suspect entered the attached garage at approximately 8:41 a.m., while the...
WTRF- 7News

Three arrested after traffic stop in Belmont County with weed and guns

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Officers with the St. Clairsville Police arrested 3 people after a traffic stop revealed that they were transporting marijuana and loaded handguns. 28-year-old Paul F. Summers, 28-year-old Chaz K. Burrell and 19-year-old Emily M. Jarriel were driving a rental car when stopped by police on June 9. Police discovered that […]
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy