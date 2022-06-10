Track and field: Section 9 athletes win 27 medals at state championships

It was an impressive medal haul for Section 9 athletes at the New York State public school and Federation track and field championships in Cicero. The section pulled in six gold medals, 10 silver and 11 third-place bronze efforts for 27 in all.

There were two multiple winners: Washingtonville senior hurdler Elijah Mallard and Cornwall junior distance runner Karrie Baloga.

Mallard swept the 400-meter hurdles, capturing Friday's Division 1 (large school) finals (52.80 seconds) and Saturday's Federation finals (52.72). He also took a Federation silver in the 110 hurdles (14.45).

Baloga won Div. 1 and Federation gold, winning Friday's 3,000 meters in 9:37.50. She opened Saturday's meet with a second-place finish in the 2,000 steeplechase (6:32.58), winning Div. 1 gold and Federation silver.

Rondout Valley sprinter Cameron Sands won the Div. 2 (small schools) 100-meter dash in 10.82 seconds.

It was an historic day for girls high jump on Saturday. Ella Michelitch of Minisink Valley cleared 5 feet, 7 inches, taking Div. I and Federation silver. Bianca Staples of Valley Central jumped 5-6, taking Div. 1 and Fed bronze. Amelia Benjamin of Ellenville cleared 5-5 and took Div. 2 silver. Staples also took Div. 1 silver in the 400 meters (57.05).

Monticello's Evan Waterton placed fourth overall in the boys 3,000 steeplechase (9:13.79), good for Div. 2 silver. Adam Furman of Tri-Valley placed 14th overall in the boys 3,200 on Friday, which was good enough for Div. 2 silver.

Cornwall produced two silver-medal efforts in boys relays. The 400 unit of Jiles Addison, Charles Cypress, MarcSean Montero and Christian Sterling ran 42.62 seconds in the Div. 1 final and third in the Fed final (42.43). The 1,600 foursome of Cypress, Montero, Avo Sarkissian and Victor Perez ran 3:21.94, taking silver in Div. 1 and bronze for the Fed. Addison earned bronze in the 100 finals for Div. 1 (10.92) and the Fed (11.05).

Warwick's Lily Beattie placed third in the Div. I and Fed pole vault, at 12 feet. Marlboro's Juliana Juras took Div. 2 bronze in the discus (113-8).

New Paltz senior Alexander Peyser won bronze in the Div. 2 400 hurdles (57.10). Monticello's Jadden Bryant got Div. I high jump bronze (6-4). Sullivan West shot putter Chris Campanelli was third in the Fed competition (53 feet, 4 3/4 inches).

Sections listed with schools; public-school placings are listed (Federation places, if different, in parenthesis

Friday schedule

Girls Division 1

100-meters prelims: 5. (8) Kessler Hirsch (Minisink Valley-9) 12.39, advances to finals

200 prelims: 10. Kaylen Tenemille (Monroe-Woodbury-9) 25.30

400 finals: (1) Anissa Moore (Paul Robeson-PSAL) 55.52; (2) Jadah Fitzgerald (John Adams-PSAL) 56.03; 1. (3) Shannel Sibblies (North Babylon-11) 56.48; 2. (4) Bianca Staples (Valley Central-9) 57.05, advances to Fed finals; 3. (5) Tori Daniels (Valley Stream South-8) 57.22

100 hurdles prelims: 9. (11) Caigan Leonard (Cornwall-9) 15.88

400 hurdles finals: (1) Kamoy Campbell (Paul Robeson-PSAL) 2.39; 1. Gianna Marquez (Deer Park) 64.78; 2. (3) Kate Scanlan (Guilderland-2) 65.88; 3. (4) Grace Murray (Cicero-North Syracuse-3) 66.49; 4. (5) Taina DeJesus (Monticello-5) 66.66

400 relay finals: (1) Paul Robeson-PSAL 48.17; (2) Cardozo-PSAL 48.33; 1. (3) North Babylon-11 48.52; (4) Saint Anthony's-CHSAA 48.77; 2. (5) Elmont-8 49.11; 3. (6) Webster Schroeder-5 49.26; 4. (7) Minisink Valley-9 (Rihanna Burgher, Kessler Hirsch, Sierra Jones, Zoey Terpak) 49.28

1,600 relay finals: (1) Paul Robeson-PSAL 3:52.41; 1. (2) Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake-2 3:56.97; 2. (3) Elmont-8 3:57.23; 3. (4) North Babylon-11 4:02.69; 5. (6) Monroe-Woodbury-9 (Emily Dovico, Alexa Thomas, Emeline Clark, Yasmine Peralta) 4:09.29

Long jump finals: 1. Tamiah Washington (Proctor-3) 19-4.5; 2. Alexandra Kelly (Rocky Point-11) 19-2.5; 3. Julia Sue-kam-lin (Smithtown East-11) 18-10.25; 6. (8) Madison Williams (Pine Bush-9) 18-3

Triple jump finals: 1. Tamiah Washington (Proctor-3) 41-8.75; 2. Alexandra Kelly (Rocky Point-11) 41-8.25; 3. Madison Francis (Lancaster-6) 39-11; 7. (8) Madison Williams (Pine Bush-9) 37-4

Shot put finals: 1. Deborah Estabine (North Rockland-1) 41-1.5; 2. Abigail Unson (Gates-Chii-5) 38-9.25; 3. Skylar Rosenberg (Clarkstown South-1) 38-7.25; 7. (9) Jade Sampson (Washingtonville-9) 34-7.5

Discus finals: 1. Desiree Pagan (Islip-11) 132-10; 2. Leila Curtis (Half Hollow Hills East-11) 123-7; 3. Alyssa LeBron (Massapequa-8) 116-1; 9. Tabitha Peterson (Warwick-9) 107-7

Girls Division 2

100-meters prelims: 9. (10) Jacqueline Kennedy (Rondout Valley-9) 12.49

200 prelims: 6. (7) Amelia Benjamin (Ellenville-9) 25.71, advances to finals; 10. (11) Jacqueline Kennedy (Rondout Valley) 26.24, advances to finals;

400 finals: 1. Kyla Palmer (Skaneateles-3) 56.74; 2. Ashley Bolesh (Westhill-3) 57.29; (3) Jayla Johnson (Montfort Academy-CHSAA) 57.59; (4) Kayla Hall (Mount Saint Mary-CHSAA) 58.19; 3. (5) Claire Jensen (Cooperstown-3) 58.78; 8. (10) Gisella King (Fallsburg-9) 61.66

100 hurdles prelims: 4. (5) Veda Keon (New Paltz-9) 16.01, advances to final

400 hurdles final: (1) Brinesha Derrick-Bain (Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA) 62.66; 1. (2) Glorida Guerrier (West Hempstead-8) 63.79; 2. (3) Jadyn Mullen (Alexander-5) 65.03; 11. (12) Magnolia Flamhaft (Rondout Valley-9) 71.43

400 relay final: 1. Stillwater-2 49.15; 2. Westhill-3 49.63; 3. Bronxville-1 50.07; 5. Rondout Valley-9 (Maddie Malak, Kayla Oakes, Sophia Schoonmaker, Jacqueline Kennedy) 50.68

1,600 relay final: 1. Bronxville-1 4:02.23; 2. East Aurora-6 4:02.96; 3. John Glenn-11 4:06.64; 11. (13) Rhinebeck (Olivia Pulver, Anna Savolainen, Fiona Murray, June Nathan) 4:27.04

Long jump finals: 1. Gianna Locci (Stillwater-2) 20-6.25; 2. Kelly Moran (Stillwater-2) 18-11; 3. Kara Moran (Stillwater-2) 17-6; 6. (8) Jacqueline Kennedy (Rondout Valley-9) 16-9.5

Triple jump finals: 1. Kelly Moran (Stillwater-2) 38-0; 2. Maya Parks (Aquinas Institute-5) 37-5.25; 3. Zoie Tesi (Gloversville-2) 37-0.25; 14. Siri Walsh (New Paltz-9) 33-10

Shot put finals: 1. Zenallah Hatcher (Batavia-5) 40-10.25; 2. Uchenna Uba (Ravena-2) 38-2; 3. Marinna Heichberge (Springville-6) 38-2; 10. (11) Jasmine Rider (Onteora-9) 32-3.5

Discus finals: 1. Uchenna Uba (Ravena-2) 132-10; 2. Sydney Romano (Wheatley-8) 115-11; 3. Juliana Juras (Marlboro-9) 113-8; 10. Victoria Maher (Marlboro) 104-11

Girls State Federation

800 finals: 1. Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone-6) 2:08.58 (1st in Div. 2); 2. Hannah Boyle (Cicero-North Syracuse-3) 2:10.84 (1st in Div. 1); 3. Sofia Condron (John Glenn-11) 2:11.08 (2nd in Div. 2); 4. Katie Putman (Cicero-North Syracuse-3) 2:11.92 (2nd in Div. 1); 5. Victoria Guerrier (West Hempstead-8) 2:12.19 (3rd in Div. 2); 6. Leonni Griffin (Shaker-2) 2:12.23 (3rd in Div. 1); 20. Kayla Johnson (Port Jervis-9) 2:22.27 (10th in Div. 2); 21. Ava Carsley (Valley Central-9) 2:22.43 (10th in Div. 1)

3,000 finals: 1. Karrie Baloga (Cornwall) 9:37.50 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Izzie Sullivan (Fayetteville-Manlius-3) 9:49.54 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Nina Sgambelluri (Greenwich-2) 9:50.75 (1st in Div. 2); 4. Hannah Kaercher (Fayetteville-Manlius-3) 9:51.31 (3rd in Div. 1); 8. Emilia O'Leary (East Aurora-6) 9:59.69 (2nd in Div. 2); 10. Elizabeth Lucason (Camden-3) 10:06.96 (3rd in Div. 2); 27. Grace Boyd (Sullivan West) 11:05.98 (13th in Div. 2)

Pole vault finals: 1. Ella Dolce (Central Square) 12-6 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Laure Reigle (Hilton) 12-0 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Lily Beattie (Warwick-9) 12-0 (3rd in Div. 1); 4. Rachel Venter (Warwick-9) 12-0 (4th in Div. 1); 8. Sophie Mirecki (Washingtonville-9) 11-6 (7th in Div. 1); 14. Isabel Morse (Trumansburg-4) 11-0 (1st in Div. 2); 15. Melia Couchman (Herkimer-3) 10-6 (2nd in Div. 2); 16. Kate Hillyard (East Aurora-6) 9-6 (3rd in Div. 2); 24. Siri Walsh (New Paltz) 8-6 (7th in Div. 2)

Saturday schedule

Girls Division I

100-meter finals: 1. Ashley Fulton (Elmont-8) 12.14; 2. Zionna Perez-Tucker (Mohonasen-2) 12.16; 3. Melody Harloff (Victor-5) 12.33; 5. (8) Kessler Hirsch (Minisink Valley-9) 12.78

200 finals: 1. Ashley Fulton (Elmont-8) 24.23; 2. Zionna Perez-Tucker (Mohonasen-2) 24.36; (3) Jadah Fitzgerald (John Adams-PSAL) 24.63; 3. (4) Tori Daniels (Valley Stream South-8) 24.66

100 hurdles finals: 1. Kate Del Gandio (Mount Sinai-11) 14.74; 2. Camryn Cole (Webster Schroeder-5) 14.81; (3) Antoinette Gallowa (Cardozo-PSAL) 14.91; 3. (4) Camylin Blake (Mepham-8) 15.04

Girls Division II

100-meter finals: 1. Nia Givan (Putnam Valley-1) 12.34; 2. Ekemini Udofa (Greece Olympian-5) 12.41; (3) Logan Daley (Holy Trinity-CHSAA) 12.47; 3. (4) Gianna Locci (Stillwater-2) 12.51

200 finals: 1. Gianna Locci (Stillwater-2) 25.08; (2) Logan Daley (Holy Trinity-CHSAA) 25.18; 2. (3) Kyla Palmer (Skaneateles-2) 25.21; 3. (4) Nia Givan (Putnam Valley-1) 25.30; 6. (7) Amelia Benjamin (Ellenville-9) 25.68; 7. (8) Jacqueline Kennedy (Rondout Valley-9) 26.01

100 hurdles finals: 1. Leeann Redlo (Bayport-Bluepoint-11) 14.61; (2) Brinesha Derrick-Bain (Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA) 14.72; 2. (3) Mariah Quigley (Weedsport-3) 15.49; 3. (4) Jadyn Mullen (Alexander-5) 15.72; 5. (6) Veda Keon (New Paltz-9) 16.26

Girls State Federation finals

100-meters: 1. Zionna Perez-Tucker (Mohonasen-2) 12.08; 2. Melody Harloff (Victor-5) 12.16; 3. Ashley Fulton (Elmont-8) 12.18

200: 1. Ashley Fulton (Elmont-8) 24.68; 2. Zionna Perez-Tucker (Mohonasen-2) 24.77; 3. Riley Pettigrew (Arlington-1) 25.34

400: 1. Anissa Moore (Paul Robeson-PSAL) 54.53; 2. Jadah Fitzgerald (John Adams-PSAL) 55.02; 3. Kyla Palmer (Skaneateles-3) 55.59; DNS. Bianca Staples (Valley Central-9) did not start

1,500: 1. Hannah Boyle (Cicero-North Syracuse-3) 4:22.48 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Kate Putman (Cicero-North Syracuse) 4:24.66 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Emily Bush (Saratoga-2) 4:28.37 (3rd in Div. 1); 8. Nina Sgambelluri (Greenwich-2) 4:32.58 (1st in Div. 2); 9. Kayla Schramm (Goshen-9) 4:33.20 (8th in Div. 1); 12. Sophia McInnes (Bayport-Blue Point-11) 4:36.22 (2nd in Div. 2); 14. Aislinn Frazer (Friends Academy-8) 4:37.83 (3rd in Div. 2); 24. Shaylen Goslar (Chapel Field-9) 4:51.63 (9th in Div. 2)

100 hurdles: 1. Kate Del Gandio (Mount Sinai-11) 14.81; 2. Camryn Cole (Webster Schroeder-5) 14.84; 3. Brinesha Derrick-Bain (Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA) 14.87

400 hurdles: 1. Kamoy Campbell (Paul Robeson-CHSAA) 61.17; 2. Brinesha Derrick-Bain (Bishop Loughlin-PSAL) 62.08; 3. Gianna Marquez (Deer Park-11) 63.56

2,000 steeplechase: 1. Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone-6) 6:30.59, meet record (1st in Div. 2); 2. Karrie Baloga (Cornwall-9) 6:32.58 (1st in Div. 1); 3. Sheridan Wheeler (Saratoga-2) 6:39.92 (2nd in Div. 1); 4. Lillie Bogdan (Frontier-6) 6:52.28 (3rd in Div. 1); 6. Emily LaMena (John Glenn-11) 7:01.50 (2nd in Div. 2); 8. Vassianna Klock (Jordan-Elbridge-3) 7:06.15 (3rd in Div. 2); 22. Grace Boyd (Sullivan West) 7:45.18 (10th in Div. 2)

400 relay: 1. Cardozo-PSAL 47.88; 2. Paul Robeson-PSAL 47.97; 3. Saint Anthony's-CHSAA) 48.41; 6. Minisink Valley-9 (Rihanna Burgher, Kessler Hirsch, Sierra Jones, Zoey Terpak) 49.22

1,600 relay: 1. Paul Robeson-PSAL 3:49.74; 2. Elmont-8 3:55.26; 3. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake-2 3:55.96

3,200 relay: 1. Saratoga Springs-2 9:07.24 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Bronxville-1 9:14.76 (1st in Div. 2); 3. Fayetteville-Manlius 9:21.83 (2nd in Div. 1); 4. East Aurora-6 9:26.11 (2nd in Div. 2); 5. Orchard Park-6 9:27.09 (3rd in Div. 1); 12. Wheatley-8 (3rd in Div. 2); 13. Cornwall (Karrie Baloga, Adriana Cecchetelli, Alexis Ellett, Sophia Semo) 9:47.09 (8th in Div. 1); 22. O’Neill (Amelia Gash, Maryann Kick, Eve Steele, Aidan Smith) 10:18.04 (10th in Div. 2)

High jump: 1. Camryn Cole (Webster Schroeder-5) 5-8 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Ella Michelitch (Minisink Valley-9) 5-7 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Bianca Staples (Valley Central-9) 5-6 (3rd in Div. 1); 4. Zoe Tesi (Gloversville-2) 5-5 (1st in Div. 2); 5. Amelia Benjamin (Ellenville-9) 5-5 (2nd in Div. 2); 6. Isabella Harmon (Dryden-4) 5-5 (3rd in Div. 2); 30. Alana Rider (Roosevelt-9) 5-0 (18th in Div. 1); 40. Tessa Blackburn (Pine Plains-9) 4-6 (18th in Div. 2)

Long jump: 1. Gianna Locci (Stillwater-2) 20-3; 2. Alexandra Kelly (Rocky Point-11) 18-6; 3. Tamiah Washington (Proctor-3) 18-5.75.

Triple jump: 1. Alexandra Kelly (Rocky Point-11) 42-5, meet record; 2. Tamiah Washington (Proctor-3) 39-7.25; 3. Madison Francis (Lancaster-6) 39-5.75

Shot put: 1. Deborah Estabine (North Rockland-1) 40-7.5; 2. Abigail Unson (Gates-Chili-5) 39-6.75; 3. Zenallah Hatcher (Batavia-5) 39-5.2

Discus: Uchenna Uba (Ravena-2) 131-11; 2. Leila Curtis (Half Hollow Hills East-11) 121-1; 3. Sydney Romano (Wheatley-8) 115-10; 4. Juliana Juras (Marlboro-9) 115-4

Pentathlon: 1. Miranda Burgett (Williamsville North-6) 3,401 points (1st in Div. 1); 2. Allison Spalding (Commack-11) 3,223 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Imani Pugh (Rome-3) 3,144 (3rd in Div. 1); 5. Madalenn Fee (Red Jacket-5) 3,088 (1st in Div. 2); 8. Emma Byrne (Tully-3) 2,783 (2nd in Div. 2); 9. Chance Rice Porter (Waterloo-5) 2,745 (3rd in Div. 2); 21. Angelina Turner (Rondout Valley-9) 2,209 (11th in Div. 2); 22. Charissa Logan (Goshen-9) 2,121 (11th in Div. 1)

Boys track and field

Friday schedule

Boys Division 1

100-meters prelims: 9. Jiles Addison (Cornwall-9) 10.99, advances to finals; 10. Azaziah Marshall (Valley Central-9) 11.02

200 prelims: 7. MarcSean Montero (Cornwall) 22.28, advances to finals; 12. John Fermpong (Newburgh) 22.83

400 finals: 1. Jacob Miller (Brockport-5) 48.24; (2) Jayden Lyons (Kellenberg-CHSAA) 48.42; (3) Tavon Williams (Cardinal Hayes-CHSAA) 49.60; 2. (4) Brandon Robinson (Uniondale-8) 50.04; (5) Nickory Richards (Springfield Gardens-PSAL) 50.22; 3. (6) Julio Martinez (Huntington-11) 50.54; 4. (7) Charles Cypress (Cornwall-9) 51.10

110 hurdles prelims: 2. Elijah Mallard (Washingtonville-9) 14.36, advances to finals; 10. Victor Perez (Cornwall-9) 15.82

400 hurdles finals: 1. Elijah Mallard (Washingtonville-9) 52.80, advances to Fed finals; (2) Shane Ashton (Franklin K. Lane-PSAL) 53.83; (3) Jason Colindres (Shenendehowa-2) 55.15; 10. (12) Joe Napolitano (Washingtonville-9) 58.81

400 relay finals: 1. Shenendehowa-2 42.33; 2. Cornwall-9 (Jiles Addison, Charles Cypress, MarcSean Montero, Christian Sterling) 42.62; 3. Longwood 42.65; DQ. Middletown (Neville Lamey, Daniel Galeas, Markell Thompson, Marques Thompson) disqualifed, out of zone

1,600 relay finals: (1) Cardinal Hayes-CHSAA 3:18.20; 1. (2) Huntington-11 3:19.58; 2. (3) Cornwall-9 (Charles Cypress, MarcSean Montero, Avo Sarkissian, Victor Perez) 3:21.94; (4) Springfield Gardens 3:23.60; 3. (5) Brockport-5 3:25.47

Long jump finals: 1. Ryan John (Valley Stream North-8) 23-3; 2. Moet Koloko (Sweet Home-6) 22-4; 3. Paul Park (Manhasset-8) 22-4; 10. (11) Christian Sterling (Cornwall-9) 20-10.5

Triple jump finals: 1. Ryan John (Valley Stream North-8) 49-8.75; 2. Alex Kagoro (Irondequoit-5) 47-0; 3. Alexandros Wheeler (Columbia-2) 46-9.75; 9. (11) Jadden Bryant (Monticello-9) 43-5.75; 11. (13) Randy Odhiambo (Roosevelt-9) 42-0.25

Shot put finals: (1) Michael Pinckney (HS Construction-PSAL) 59-9.5; 1. (2) Garrett McHeard (Amsterdam-2) 56-3.5; 2, (3) Brandon Dennis (Amityville-11) 54-4.25; 3. (5) Daniel Amasha (LaSalle Institute-2) 52-0.5; 11. (13) Emanuel Williams (Newburgh-9) 43.8.75

Discus finals: (1) Michael Pinckney (HS Construction-PSAL) 174-7; 1. (2) Jack Foster (Saratoga Springs-2) 165-11; 2. (3) Evan Nesmith (Pittsford-Mendon-5) 162-4; 3. (4) Erik Stephany (Webster Thomas-4) 150-5; 12. (14) Rohan Sonakya (Monroe-Woodbury-9) 117-9

Boys Division 2

100-meters prelims: 5. Jadon Spain (O’Neill-9) 10.85, advances to finals; 7. Cameron Sands (Rondout Valley-9) 10.89, advances to finals

200 prelims: 3. Cameron Sands (Rondout Valley-9) 22.06, advances to finals; DNS. Jadon Spain (O’Neill-9) did not start

400 finals: (1) Wesley Noble (Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA) 49.53; 1. (2) Andrew Kent (Cazenovia-3) 50.14; (3) Myles Small (Holy Trinity-CHSAA) 50.15; (4) Charlie Foote (Cobleskill-Richmondville-2) 50.27; 8. (10) Jackson Smith (O’Neill-9) 51.47

110 hurdles prelims: 6. Alexander Peyser (New Paltz-9) 15.50, advances to finals

400 hurdles finals: 1. Neil Howard (Taconic Hills-2) 55.31; 2. C.J. Krzanowicz (Cheektowaga-6) 56.17; 3. Alexander Peyser (New Paltz-9) 57.10

400 relay finals: 1. UPrep Rochester-5 42.44; (2) Holy Trinity-CHSAA 43.07; 2. (3) Newark-5 43.10; 3. (4) Valhalla-1 43.16; 5. (6) O’Neill (Evan Maasik, Jordan Thompson, Keegan Trubenbach, Jadon Spain) 43.88; 6. (8) Marlboro (Colin Robertson, Sam Lofaro, Dan Maher, Chinedu Okasi) 44.15

1,600 relay finals: (1) Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA 3:25.53; 1. (2) Friends Academy 3:27.78; 2. (3) Valhalla 3:28.50; 3. (4) CBA Syracuse 3:29.02; 6. (7) O’Neill (Mathias Williams, Jeremy Stoll, Carson Darling, Jackson Smith) 3:30.48

Long jump finals: (1) Ian Lizzarno (Collegiate-AIS) 23-3; 1. (2) Neil Howard (Taconic Hills-2) 23-0; 2. (3) Deion Joseph (Albertus Magnus-1) 22-5.5; 3. (4) Manuel Sepulveda (East Rochester-5) 22-5.25; 5. (6) Constentino Procsia (Port Jervis) 21-10; 17. (19) Drew Heimink (Marlboro) 19-9.25

Triple jump finals: 1. Manuel Sepulveda (East Rochester-5) 47-1.25; 2. Tyler Drummond (Valhalla-1) 45-2.75; 3. Rocco Salerno (Newark-5) 45-1.5; 4. Evan Maasik (O’Neill-9) 44-6

Shot put finals: 1. Alessandro Saltsman (Fonda-Fultonville-2) 53-8.75; 2. William Trembley (Newark-5) 53-4; 3. Matthew Auble (Warsaw-5) 53-0.5; 4. Chris Campanelli (Sullivan West-9) 52-6.75

Discus finals: 1. Alessandro Saltsman (Fonda-Fultonville-2) 176-1; 2. Matthew Auble (Warsaw-5) 166-2; 3. William Trembley (Newark-5) 161-2; 5. Aidan Ifkovits (New Paltz-9) 145-8

Boys state Federation

800 finals: 1. Gitch Hayes (LaSalle Institute-2) 1:53.69 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Julian Smith (Ward Melville-11) 1:53.86 (2nd in Div. 1); (3) Liam Going (Chaminade-CHSAA) 1:54.04; 4. Colin Funk (Port Washington-8) 1:54.78 (3rd in Div. 1); 5. Noah Brightman (Pawling-1) 1:54.87 (1st in Div. 2); 7. Cooper Groat (CBA Syracuse-3) 1:55.84 (2nd in Div. 2); 8. William Malone (Southahmpton-11) 1:56.17 (3rd in Div. 2); 15. Ryan Murray (Cornwall) 1:58.76 (6th in Div. 1); 22. Adam Moyer (Red Hook) 2:01.80 (9th in Div. 2)

3,200 finals: (1) Myles Hogan (Fordham Prep-CHSAA)) 8:52.42; 2. Jack Gregorski (Corning) 8:53.92 (1st in Div. 1); 3. Gitch Hayes (LaSalle Institute) 8:59.88 (2nd in Div. 1); 4. Colton Kempney (Beaver River-3) 9:06.18 (1st in Div 2); 5. Nathan Brimhall (Shenendehowa-2) 9:07.45 (3rd in Div. 1); 6. Evan Waterton (Monticello-9) 9:12.42 (4th in Div. 1); 8. Collin Gilstrap (Monroe-Woodbury-9) 9:17.86 (5th in Div. 1); 14. Adam Furman (Tri-Valley-9) 9:24.92 (2nd in Div. 2)

Pole vault finals: (1) Nicholas Lourenco (Saint Anthony's-CHSAA) 16-7.5; 1. (2) Carter Petersen (Fonda-Fultonville-2) 15-6; 5 (1st in Div. 2); 2. (3) Kegan Mancabelli (Orchard Park-6) 15-3 (1st in Div. 1); (4) Carter Tresgallo (Fordham Prep-CHSAA) 14-6; 5. Moss Dengler (Ithaca-4) 14-0 (2nd in Div. 1); 7. Aidan Gallagher (Lansing-4) 14-0 (2nd in Div. 2); 8. Brett Fehrman (Central Square-3) 13-6 (3rd in Div. 1); 9. Vincent VanMaaren (Delhi-4) 13-6 (3rd in Div. 2); T10. Sam Buckler (Kingston) 12-6 (4th in Div. 1); NH. Drew Heimink (Marlboro) no height

Saturday schedule

Boys Division I

100-meters: 1. Carter Cukerstein (Shenendehowa-2) 10.59; 2. Jermaine Thompson (Connetquot-11) 10.63; 3. Jiles Addison (Cornwall-9) 10.92

200: 1. Jermaine Thompson (Connetquot-11) 21.22; 2. Carter Cukerstein (Shenendehowa-2) 21.42; (3) Jaavier Jackson (Cardinal Hayes-CHSAA) 21.90; 3. (4) Samson Joseph (Suffern-1) 22.30; 7. (8) MarcSean Montero (Cornwall-9) 22.74

110 hurdles: 1. Michael Parks (East Syracuse Minoa-3) 14.32; 2. Elijah Mallard (Washingtonville-9) 14.45; 3. Michael Kilgallon (Queensbury) 14.47

Boys Division 2

100-meters: 1. Cameron Sands (Rondout Valley-9) 10.82; 2. Dayzin Legare (Johnson City-4) 10.90; 3. Baden Seabury (Ichabod Crane-2) 10.92; 4. Jadon Spain (O'Neill-9) 10.93

200 meters: 1. Norwood Hughes (Newark-5) 21.92; 2. Dayzin Legare (Johnson City-4) 21.92; 3. Baden Seabury (Ichabod Crane-2) 22.08; 4. Cameron Sands (Rondout Valley-9) 22.12

110 hurdles: 1. Kendall Mariacher (Iroquois-6) 14.88; 2. Carter Petersen (Fonda-Fultonville-2) 15.30; 3. C.J. Krzanowicz (Cheektowaga-6) 15.38; 5. Alexander Peyser (New Paltz-9) 15.49

Boys State Federation finals

100-meters: 1. Carter Cukerstein (Shenendehowa-2) 10.76; 2. Jermaine Thompson (Connetquot-11) 11.01; 3. Jiles Addison (Cornwall-9) 11.05; 4. Jadon Spain (O'Neill-9) 11.06; 6. Cameron Sands (Rondout Valley-9) 11.18

200: 1. Jermaine Thompson (Connetquot-11) 21.64. 2; Jaavier Jackson (Cardinal Hayes-CHSAA) 21.79; 3. Samson Joseph (Suffern-1) 22.46; DNS. Cameron Sands (Rondout Valley-9) did not start

400: 1. Wesley Noble (Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA) 47.38; 2. Jacob Miller (Brockport-5) 47.79; 3. Jayden Lyons (Kellenberg-CHSAA) 48.20

1,600: 1. Gitch Hayes (LaSalle Institute-2) 4:09.94 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Ryan Hagan (Liverpool-3) 4:11.76 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Ryan Bush (Saratoga Springs-2) 4:11.82 (3rd in DIv. 1); 6. Broden Haltiner (Newark-5) 4:14.59 (1st in Div. 2); 11. Roan Kelly (Randolph-6) 4:17.02 (2nd in Div. 2); 12. Evan Waterton (Monticello-9) 4:17.18 (8th in Div. 1); 13. Liam Lyons (Irvington-1) 4:17.32 (3rd in Div. 2); 18. Jacob Kosilla (Roosevelt-9) 4:20.68 (11th in Div. 1); 20. Adam Furman (Tri-Valley-9) 4:22.87 (6th in Div. 2)

3,000 steeplechase: 1. Nikhil DeNatale (Trinity School-AIS) 9:01.18; 2. Julian Franjieh (Niskayuna-2) 9:01.19 (1st in Div. 1); 3. Colton Kempney (Beaver River-3) 9:04.79 (2nd in Div. 2); 4. Evan Waterton (Monticello-9) 9:13.79 (2nd in Div. 1); 5. Solomon Holden (Baldwinsville-3) 9:26.23 (3rd in Div. 1); 6. Pierre Young (Arkport-5) 9:35.43 (2nd in Div. 2); 10. Ellis Goodson (Bronxville-1) 9:50.97 (3rd in Div. 2); 16. Caleb Edwards (Tri-Valley) 10:05.39 (5th in Div. 2)

110 hurdles: 1. Michael Parks (East Syracuse Minoa-3) 14.49; 2. David Joseph (North Rockland-1) 14.69; 3. Jordan Quinn (Freeport-8) 14.85; 7. Elijah Mallard (Washingtonville-9) 18.06

400 hurdles: 1. Elijah Mallard (Washingtonville-9) 52.72; 2. Shane Ashton (Franklin Lane-PSAL) 52.97; 3. Neil Howard (Taconic Hills-2) 54.69

400 relay: 1. Shenendehowa-2 41.89; 2. UPrep Rochester 42.41; 3. Cornwall-9 (Jiles Addison, Charles Cypress, MarcSean Montero, Christian Sterling) 42.43

1,600 relay: 1. Cardinal Hayes-CHSAA 3:16.23; 2. Huntington-11 3:18.69; 3. Bishop Loughlin-CHSAA 3:19.94; 4. Cornwall-9 (Charles Cypress, MarcSean Montero, Avo Sarkissian, Victor Perez) 3:21.23

3,200 relay: 1. Corning-4 7:49.70 (1st in Div. 1); 2. East Aurora-6 7:50.88 (1st in Div. 2); 3. Irondequoit-5 7:51.19 (2nd in Div. 1); 4. Chaminade-CHSAA 7:51.28; 5. Briarcliff-1 7:53.54; 6. Roy C. Ketcham-1 7:55.43 (3rd in Div. 1); 9. Monroe-Woodbury (Ethan Hala, John Urciuoli, Collin Catherwood, Collin Gilstrap) 7:57.311 (6th in Div. 1); 14. Southwestern-6 8:10.15 (3rd in Div. 2); 21. O’Neill (Ian Burpeau, Jeremy Stoll, Carson Darling, Jackson Smith) 8:27.48 (8th in Div. 2); 24. Tri-Valley (Adam Furman, Caleb Edwards, Van Furman, Craig Costa) 8:39.97 (11th in Div. 2)

High jump: 1. Chris Davis (Walt Whitman-11) 6-7 (1st in Div. 1); 2. Adam Namdar (Great Neck North-8) 6-6 (2nd in Div. 1); 3. Tyler Kell (Clyde-Savannah-5) 6-5 (1st in Div. 2); 4. Jadden Bryant (Monticello-9) 6-4 (3rd in Div. 1); 6. Bryant DePaull (Dryden-4) 6-2 (T2nd in Div. 2); 6. Daryl Headen (Schuylerville-2) 6-2 (T2nd in Div. 2); 20. Constentino Procsia (Port Jervis-9) 5-10 (T8th in Div. 2)

Long jump: 1. Neil Howard (Taconic Hills-2) 23-10.5; 2. Ryan John (Valley Stream North-8) 22-11.5; 3. Ian Lizzano (Collegiate-AIS) 21-9.75

Triple jump: 1. Ryan John (Valley Stream North-8) 48-1.5; 2. Manuel Sepulveda (East Rochester-5) 46-10; 3. Alex Kagoro (Irondequote-5) 45-5

Shot put: 1. Michael Pinckney (HS Construction-PSAL) 59-7; 2. Garrett McHeard (Amsterdam-2) 54-8; 3. Chris Campanelli (Sullivan West-9) 53-4.75

Discus: 1. Alessandro Saltsman (Fonda-Fultonville-2) 182-5; 2. Michael Pinckney (HS Construction-PSAL) 178-6; 3. Matthew Auble (Warsaw-5) 167-6

Pentathlon: 1. Ian Szemcsak (East Rochester-5) 3,352 points (1st in Div. 2); 2. Keefer Calkins (Bath-Haverling-5) 3,223 (2nd in Div. 2); 3. Owen Weaver (Baldwinsville-3) 3,205 (1st in Div. 1); 4. John Zelker (Arlington-1) 3,192 (2nd in Div. 1); 5. Bashir Praileau (Albany Academy-2) 3,150 (3rd in DIv. 1); 6. Jack Baron (Bayport-Blue Point-11) 3,115 (3rd in Div. 2); 7. Jaden Bisono (Goshen-9) 3,108 (4th in Div. 1); 21. Christian Totman (Red Hook-9) 2,231 (9th in Div. 2)

