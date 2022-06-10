Amarillo COVID-19 dashboard shows increase of 218 active cases, 2 new deaths in Potter, Randall counties

The Amarillo Public Health Department's COVID-19 online dashboard noted 529 cases were considered active with two additional deaths.

The APHD reported an increase of 259 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the past week in its weekly COVID-19 report card released Friday.

The 259 new COVID-19 cases amount to a seven-day, new-case average of 37, with a seven-day positivity rate of 13%, according to the report card.

That brings the total number of cases in Potter and Randall counties to 74,931 and the total number of deaths to 1,275 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to the APHD site, there have been 73,078 total recoveries for the area.

Potter County's total cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 36,203, with 296 active, 35,150 recoveries and 757 deaths related to the virus, according to the APHD website.

Randall County's total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 38,728, with 282 active, 37,928 recoveries and 518 deaths related to the virus.

By the Centers for Disease Control standards, both Randall and Potter counties' community levels of COVID-19 were considered Low, or Green, as of Thursday.

The Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 Hospitalization report, also being released weekly, noted 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 69% of whom are not vaccinated. Two patients were in the ICU and one was on a ventilator.

For more information on COVID-19 and the vaccine, visit amarilloalerts.com .

The city of Amarillo Public Health Department, now located at 850 Martin Road, offers COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 5 and older. They also offer other adult and children vaccines to those that qualify, according to a social media post. To learn more, go to https://www.amarillo.gov/.../community.../public-health .

For the complete report of all Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 data, visit amarillo.gov/coviddashboard .

Editor's note: Some of the numbers surrounding COVID-19 cases listed in this story are different on the weekly report card, vs. the APHD website. According to the public health department, readers can check the website for the latest updates and totals.