Cubs designate outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment amid series of roster moves

(670 The Score) The Cubs on Friday designated outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment amid a flurry of roster moves, according to multiple reports.

Chicago also reinstated reliever Chris Martin from the restricted list and reinstated left-hander Wade Miley, catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Jonathan Villar from the injured list. Additionally, the Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list and sent first baseman Alfonso Rivas and right-hander Michael Rucker to Triple-A.

Frazier, 27, was hitting .216 with zero homers, one RBI and a .653 OPS in 45 plate appearances across 19 games this season. He was designated for assignment just before the Cubs opened a three-game series against the Yankees, his former team.

Stroman hits the injured list with a 5.32 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in nine starts. He was roughed up in his most recent outing, allowing nine runs in four innings in a loss to the Cardinals last Friday.

Rivas was hitting .194 with two homers, 13 RBIs and a .597 OPS in 38 games for the Cubs this season. Rucker has a 5.40 ERA in 11 appearances.

