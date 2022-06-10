ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Abraxas runaway teen, 14, died from gunshot to head, autopsy reveals

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

The autopsy for a runaway teen from Abraxas in Shelby, who was found dead March 5 in Columbus, shows the teen died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Montgomery County Medial Examiner's Office.

The News Journal obtained the report through a public records request.

Butcher's associated injuries included contusions/hemotoma of the scalp, fractures of the base of skull. The teen had abrasions of the left hand and left leg and contusions of the right arm, right knee an left leg, Susan L. Brown, forensic pathologist and deputy coroner for Montgomery County said in her report.

The teen ran away from the Abraxas youth treatment facility in Shelby on Feb. 20.

In a 911 call March 5 to the Columbus Police Department, a female said she had found a dead body in an alley between Eureka and Terrance avenues in Columbus.

Butcher previously was in foster care in Mansfield, according to his address listed on numerous sheriff's reports.

On Feb. 20, the date Butcher fled Abraxas, a vehicle was believed to have been stolen from nearby Milliron Auto Recycling Business, 2175 Stiving Road. A Milliron employee on Feb. 22 confirmed that a vehicle was missing.

On Feb. 24, Richland County deputies learned that the stolen vehicle had been recovered by the Mansfield Police Department, according to a sheriff's report.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office contacted the Richland County Sheriff's Office to relay information that Butcher's aunt had contacted them and said her nephew had recently posted photos of himself with a handgun on social media.

Deputies also learned that Butcher had an active warrant through the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

Brylan Butcher had run away from Abraxas frequently

According to Richland County sheriff's reports, Butcher had been a frequent runaway from the Abraxas facility in recent months.

The News Journal has reported on a number of runaway teens from Abraxas in the last two years including reports of runaways stealing neighbors' vehicles , a trash truck from Rumpke , and leading law enforcement officers on pursuits in stolen vehicles.

On its website , Abraxas states that it has been serving youth and families for over 25 years, and now provides residential and outpatient treatment services to more than 6,500 youth, adults and families each year.

Friday, Sgt. James Fuqua, public information officer for the Columbus Police Department, could not immediately be reached for comment, regarding any update in the teen's murder case.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Abraxas runaway teen, 14, died from gunshot to head, autopsy reveals

