Friday Fur Babies: June 10, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Coco is about seven years old and is a Chihuahua, Jack Russell mix. She is house and crate trained. Coco is great on a leash and during a car ride. When it comes to strangers, she’s a little bit hesitant, but she’s okay once she gets to know you.

If you are interested in adopting Coco, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page , or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website .

