Xcel Energy Foundation donates $400,000 to area nonprofits

The Xcel Energy Foundation recently announced it had donated nearly $400,000 in grant funding to more than 50 nonprofit organizations across Texas and New Mexico.

"We have been a part of the community in Amarillo since 1925 and a large part of the Panhandle since then. We go even further back with New Mexico and have been involved with them since 1904," said Wes Reeves, senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy of Texas and New Mexico. "We have grown with these nonprofits over the years and have been able to provide financial and business help for community development for decades. We see these grants as an investment in the communities that make our business successful."

Throughout the week, the Xcel Energy Foundation has delivered $397,900 in grant funding to 51 area nonprofits. Qualifying nonprofits were determined by the Xcel Energy Foundation after submitting a request. From there, the foundation awarded the non-profits for their contribution to three main focus areas including the foundation’s STEM Career Pathways, Community Vitality and Environmental Sustainability.

These focus area grants are disbursed once a year as a part of Xcel Energy’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and positive community impact.

The donated funds were part of an overall community giving program that invested close to $1.4 million with area nonprofits in 2021.

“Xcel Energy’s commitments to our Texas and New Mexico communities go beyond providing clean energy and reliable service to our customers," said Adrian Rodriguez, president of Xcel Energy for Texas and New Mexico, in a news release. "Through Xcel Energy Foundation grants and employee giving, we are playing a large role in boosting the quality of life for our 398,000 customers in more than 100 area towns and cities — a number that includes 1,650 employees who live and work in Texas and New Mexico.”

According to Diann Gilmore, executive director of the Downtown Women's Center, the center received a $7,500 donation from the foundation to help fund women's center programs.

"This grant will help us with program costs, that could be anything from food, gasoline, and regular transportation for us and those we serve," Gilmore said. "It really is a blessing especially because most grants that nonprofits receive cannot be used for program support and Xcel allows us to utilize the funds that they grant us how we see fit."

In addition to the focus on area grant funding, the Xcel Energy Foundation has matched employee donations to area United Way organizations dollar for dollar, doubling employee gifts to $590,600, an 11% increase in employee giving from Xcel Energy from 2020.

"Being able to raise this much for United Way is a huge thing and I know for many communities, we are the largest United Way donor as well, so they really look to us for leadership not only for our donations through our employee campaign, but also for our involvement with United Way for years," Reeves said. "We are just always glad to play that role and give back."

Xcel Energy employees and retirees also accounted for $21,000 in Volunteer Energy grants in 2021 by working on teams to support nonprofit efforts. In total, employees gave 9,100 volunteer hours to 119 area nonprofits in 2021, estimated by Independent Sector to have had an economic impact of $260,300 on the communities in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area.

Amarillo nonprofits benefited by the Xcel Energy Foundation grant funding to support STEM pathways include the Amarillo College Foundation, Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, Don Harrington Discovery Center, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, and Women in Science Endeavors.

Area nonprofits benefited for their support in career pathways include Advo Companies, Amarillo Area Foundation, Another Chance House, Boy Scouts of America Golden Spread Council, Buckner Children and Family Services, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Downtown Women’s Center, Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage, Family Support Services of Amarillo, Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Hope & Healing Place, Martha’s Home, Panhandle Pride, Shelby’s Bridge, Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation, Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation, and The PARC.

Amarillo's Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee was also awarded by the Xcel Energy Foundation for its contributions to environmental sustainability.

According to Reeves, a reception will be scheduled for July honoring all 51 nonprofits for their contributions to their communities.

For more information, visit Xcel online at xcelenergy.com