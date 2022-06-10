ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

No swimming: E. Coli found in Vancouver Lake, algae bloom persists

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1xwi_0g7C8XDH00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Lake is closed to swimming and wading until further notice as health officials confirmed the presence of E. Coli first detected about one week ago.

A warning was issued to park-goers on June 2 when officials said routine testing showed “elevated” levels of E. Coli in the water, which can cause serious illness if swallowed.

On Friday, follow up tests confirmed the results with four of six samples showing high levels of the bacteria, Clark County Public Health said.

Health officials are also monitoring a “harmful” algae bloom at Vancouver Lake, but said toxin levels haven’t reached high enough to warrant an advisory. Regardless, changing weather and lake conditions can alter toxin levels during a bloom.

Oregon fighter pilots reflect on accuracy of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

While those wishing to enter the water are prohibited, anglers are advised to avoid contact with the lake and “thoroughly clean all fish and equipment.” Pet owners are also being told to keep their furry friends away from the water.

More testing is scheduled for Monday, officials said, and the lake will stay closed to swimming until samples show E. Coli levels have returned below state and federal guidelines.

As long as the algae bloom persists, however, everyone using the lake should “avoid floating areas of scum when recreating in the water,” health officials said.

Vancouver Lake Regional Park is still open. Clark County Public Health said water in the park’s restrooms and shelters is not affected and is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Lake#Algae Bloom#Swimming#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

Cities work to keep kids safe during summer months

When the temperature goes up, so does the homicide rate. May, June, July and August become the deadliest months of the year. And with gun violence already at an all-time high in cities across the country, the focus this summer is all about keeping communities safe and young people alive.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy