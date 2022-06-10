Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend

By Jay Taylor

Another weekend, another round of closures on area freeways that could impact Maricopa drivers headed to parts of the Valley.

Several Arizona Department of Transportation improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the East Valley this weekend. ADOT is urging drivers to allow extra travel time, check for alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the weekend closures are in place.

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The Interstate 10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway also will be closed, as will the I-10 westbound off-ramp at Broadway. ADOT is recommending travelers use State Route 143 and University and Priest drives to navigate around the closure.

In the far East Valley, the westbound SR 24 Gateway Freeway will be closed between Ellsworth Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for pavement maintenance. Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to connect with Loop 202 as a detour.

Westbound I-10 will narrow to one lane overnight at the Gila River Bridge west of SR 587 south of Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for barrier wall repairs. Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Finally, the eastbound US 60 will be reduced to a single lane overnight in areas between Mountain View and Peralta roads in Gold Canyon from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, June 12-16 for a pavement sealing project.

ADOT warns drivers to expect intersection restrictions at times overnight at Mountain View Road, Superstition Mountain Drive, Mountainbrook Drive, Kings Ranch Road and Peralta Road. Drivers should allow extra travel time on these routes and detour around these intersections by using the nearest available intersection.

This post Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa.