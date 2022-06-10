ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend

InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago

By Jay Taylor

Another weekend, another round of closures on area freeways that could impact Maricopa drivers headed to parts of the Valley.

Several Arizona Department of Transportation improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the East Valley this weekend. ADOT is urging drivers to allow extra travel time, check for alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the weekend closures are in place.

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The Interstate 10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway also will be closed, as will the I-10 westbound off-ramp at Broadway. ADOT is recommending travelers use State Route 143 and University and Priest drives to navigate around the closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwjbN_0g7C8Egi00
ADOT

In the far East Valley, the westbound SR 24 Gateway Freeway will be closed between Ellsworth Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for pavement maintenance. Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to connect with Loop 202 as a detour.

Westbound I-10 will narrow to one lane overnight at the Gila River Bridge west of SR 587 south of Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for barrier wall repairs. Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Finally, the eastbound US 60 will be reduced to a single lane overnight in areas between Mountain View and Peralta roads in Gold Canyon from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, June 12-16 for a pavement sealing project.

ADOT warns drivers to expect intersection restrictions at times overnight at Mountain View Road, Superstition Mountain Drive, Mountainbrook Drive, Kings Ranch Road and Peralta Road. Drivers should allow extra travel time on these routes and detour around these intersections by using the nearest available intersection.

This poss Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

City breaks ground on Sonoran Desert Parkway

The City of Maricopa broke ground Monday on the first leg of what will eventually become a crucial transportation corridor. The Sonoran Desert Parkway, formerly known as the East-West Corridor, […] This post City breaks ground on Sonoran Desert Parkway appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
kawc.org

Trucks restricted to right lane of I-10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix

PHOENIX -- It's billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had "coordinated'' the plan with his organization.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

ADOT offers tips on driving during monsoon season

Those who have lived in Arizona are prepared for it, as they see it nearly every summer. But for the many newcomers to Maricopa, driving in a monsoon storm, dust […] This post ADOT offers tips on driving during monsoon season appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Tentative state budget shows $30M for SR347 improvements

A tentative state budget leaked last week shows legislators have set aside more than $30 million toward improvements on State Route 347 between Maricopa and Chandler. Lawmakers are still negotiating […] This post Tentative state budget shows $30M for SR347 improvements appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Monsoon is Coming, and Drivers Need To ‘Pull Aside, Stay Alive’

A menacing wall of dust appears in the distance, suddenly blocking the sun as visibility drops to almost nothing. Blasts of wind scatter tree branches that block traffic lanes and dust gives way to torrents of rain that flood roadways. Drivers who don’t know how to respond can be shaken,...
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#East Valley#Superstition Mountain#Freeway#Adot#University#Loop 202
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek approves $34 million in road, water work

More than $34 million in road and water system projects are ready to move off the drawing board and into reality in Queen Creek. Queen Creek Council on June 1 approved an increase in the amount necessary for new infrastructure improvements near the intersection of Ironwood and Germann roads that will cost $25 million.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

4 hurt, including DPS trooper, in overnight Valley wrong-way crashes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, are hurt after two wrong-way crashes in the Valley early Monday morning. The first crash was reported just after midnight after two cars crashed on the I-10 near 7th Street. DPS officials say the driver of a Dodge Charger went onto the I-10 heading the wrong way from the 7th Street off-ramp when they crashed into a Lexus. Video from the scene showed significant front-end damage to both cars, and troopers say the driver of the Charger had to be pulled out of the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but their status is unknown. An investigation is underway to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Experts explain why gas prices vary so widely across the Valley, state

PHOENIX — You might have noticed where you go for gas can vary greatly in pricing across the state and even just across the Valley. Tuesday marked another record-breaking day at the pump for Arizona. AAA reported the state’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas hit about $5.35.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 101 reopens in north Phoenix after 2 killed in crash

PHOENIX - A deadly crash shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Phoenix, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation, but they've since been reopened. Two people were killed in a fiery collision near the 7th Street exit. No details were released about what led...
AZFamily

Two dead in fiery crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash on the Loop 101 at 7th Street in north Phoenix. DPS officials have not released their names or said what caused the crash. Earlier Saturday morning, ADOT cameras showed two vehicles were on fire on the freeway after a...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Service has been restored after a large power outage caused a service disruption for more than an estimated 10,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on Friday, June 10. According to TEP, repairs were made to an underground cable. No information was immediately available about a...
kjzz.org

SRP: Over 1,000 customers lost power in West Valley

With temperatures well over 100 degrees, air-conditioners are running at capacity across the Valley, and that can also mean power failures. SRP said that more than a thousand customers lost power in the West Valley on Monday but expected service to be restored quickly. It also reported smaller patches of...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
136
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy