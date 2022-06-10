ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Congressional candidates announce run for new 23rd district

By Amal Tlaige
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — With newly drawn congressional maps comes newly drawn districts, GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy announced on Thursday his run for the new 23rd congressional district which covers areas of Western New York including Buffalo and Chemung County.

Just last week, Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs dropped out of the congressional race after receiving GOP backlash for supporting a federal ban on assault weapons. Now, Nick Langworthy is running against fellow Republican Carl Paladino.

Paladino is no stranger to politics. He ran for Governor in 2010 but lost against Andrew Cuomo. I did reach out to Paladino’s office but was unable to reach their communications person. I also reached out to Chairman Langworthy, but he was unavailable for an interview today.

In a taped announcement yesterday. Langworthy says he’s ready to take on key issues New York is facing.

“Families can’t afford to buy groceries. Open borders with drugs pouring through. Our police are under attack and criminals get coddled. While law-abiding citizens’ second amendment rights are being threatened. The Biden Whitehouse can’t even get formula to feed our nation’s babies. Incompetence and far left ideology are making us less safe,” he said.

And when it comes to the newly drawn congressional districts, Jennifer Wilson with the Board of Elections tells me, many New Yorkers were invested in the matter.

“We got a lot of people who called and wanted to see the maps and wanted to know where they could access the maps and were very curious about where their new district was and if they were going to have new representation which of course everyone will because everyone is going to have potentially a new person representing them in Congress,” said Wilson.

Normally a congressional candidate needs 1200 signatures to get on the ballot, but with the newly drawn maps and less time to get petitions, a candidate only needs 1062 signatures.

“It was a very short timeline to collect those signatures particularly for party candidates it was just about less than a month to collect those but we have definitely seen some folks come in person, some candidates also file in New York City or file at different county boards so I think there will be a fairly large slate of candidates that will be having ballot consideration,” said Wilson.

The deadline to submit those petitions to get on the ballot is today.

